A driver lost control of a vehicle, which led to its boarding on the sidewalk and storming a supermarket in the Al-Raffa area, and causing minor injuries to 3 workers in the shop.

The director of Al-Raffa Police Station, Brigadier General Ahmed bin Ghalita, said that the accident occurred last Thursday, while the driver of the vehicle was trying to move from one side street to another street, and instead of stopping the vehicle to take into account the road conditions and traffic, by pressing the brake pedal, he pressed the accelerator pedal, which led It increased its speed and was unable to control it, then climbed onto the sidewalk and stormed the store after breaking its glass façade, pointing out that the injured in the shop received medical treatment and the necessary legal measures were taken against the driver.

Bin Ghalita called on vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic laws, to be vigilant and to constantly pay attention while driving, to adhere to specific legal speeds, and to take into account road conditions and traffic movement during the transition from one road to another.





