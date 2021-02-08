The driver of a vehicle lost control of the steering wheel, which led to it climbing the sidewalk, storming a store in the Al-Raffa area, and injuring three workers in the shop with minor injuries.

The director of Al-Raffa Police Station, Brigadier General Ahmed bin Ghalita, said that the accident occurred last Thursday, while the driver of the vehicle tried to move from one side street to another street, and instead of stopping the vehicle to take into account the road conditions and traffic, by pressing the brake pedal The throttle, which led to an increase in its speed, and inability to control it, then climbing onto the sidewalk, and storming the store, after breaking its glass facade.

He pointed out that the injured in the shop received medical treatment, and necessary legal measures were taken against the driver.

Bin Ghalita called on vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic laws, and to be vigilant and alert while driving, adhere to specified legal speeds, and take into account road conditions and traffic movement during the transition from one road to another.





