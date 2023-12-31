On Saturday night, Emergency Services extinguished a forest fire in the La Peñarrubia mountain range in Lorca, triggered by the accident of a vehicle that burned after falling down an embankment.

Since 10:42 p.m., the 112 Emergency Coordination Center received more than 70 calls from citizens alerting them to the fire that was visible from the highway.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, environmental agents, the municipal Emergency Service of Lorca and Local Police and Civil Guard patrols went to the scene. The Councilor for Emergencies, Antonio David Sánchez, who coordinated the actions, explained that the person inside the vehicle was rescued by firefighters and suffered burns. The Local Police urgently requested an ambulance to treat the injured person. The paramedics initially assisted him at the scene of the fire and later he was transferred to the Rafael Méndez hospital due to the extent of the burns. See also A new wildfire causes evacuations in California Sánchez thanked the quick intervention of the Emergency services that prevented the fire from spreading through one of the most wooded areas of the municipality. The fire, which affected an area of ​​400 square meters of grassland, was declared extinguished after twelve-thirty at night.

#vehicle #accident #forest #fire #Peñarrubia #mountain #range #Lorca