The Ministry of Education and Science saw the risks of seizing the Russian wheat market – the only domestic culture that still fully provides itself with seed. As Izvestia was told in the ministry, such a situation may arise if licensing agreements between Russian breeding companies and the world giant Bayer are signed. who will give them wheat germplasm free of charge. In future agricultural firms will have to pay royalties on sold seeds and open their know-how to foreigners, the RAS noted … However Bayer and the Center for Technology Transfer Deny Allegations of Foreign Scientists Seizing Secrets our breeders. Besides leadership in wheat supply is easy to lose if you do not keep up with progress …

Themselves with seeds

The signing of license agreements between Russian breeding companies with Bayer on the transfer of wheat germplasm to them in the future may result in a gradual takeover of our market, he told Izvestia Vugar Bagirov, director of the department for coordinating the activities of organizations in the field of agricultural sciences of the Ministry of Education and Science. According to him, the Russian Federation was able to take the leading positions in the world in grain export due to the fact that 98% of wheat cultivated here is provided with domestic breeding material. …

– Under these conditions, the import of foreign genetic material into our country and its distribution on the territory of Russia is contrary to the stated state tasks , which are aimed at ensuring food independence and security of Russia, – said Vugar Bagirov.

He added that and without foreign technologies, domestic specialists develop new varieties of wheat …

– Over the past five years, more than 40 varieties of winter and spring wheat have been included in the state register of breeding achievements (each variety has been created for 12-15 years. – Izvestia). Moreover, it has a world record productivity of up to 140 kg / ha and improved grain quality. Moreover, we are talking specifically about varieties, not hybrids, – said Vugar Bagirov.

Help “Izvestia” There is a difference between a variety and a hybrid. If a variety can be sown for many years, and it gives a stable harvest, then the hybrid “works” for one year. It usually yields better than the variety, but is essentially sterile. Therefore, farmers are forced to buy hybrid seeds every year.

Transfer window

The conclusion of agreements between Russian farmers and Bayer is a consequence of a major deal concluded in 2017. Then the FAS obliged the chemical-pharmaceutical group, which also does business in the field of agriculture, to transfer to our companies its technologies in the field of seed selection and digital farming. In particular, germoplases – an embryonic structure in the form of seeds. This became a condition for Bayer’s approval of the acquisition of US genetically modified seeds and pesticide maker Monsanto. The Technology Transfer Center, opened at the Higher School of Economics, is responsible for interaction between domestic agricultural producers and Bayer. (CTT).

– The center was created in order to monitor the implementation of the FAS Russia order of Bayer and, in particular, to administer the transfer of germplasm, molecular breeding agents and digital databases to Russian companies, as well as to implement educational and research projects that will increase the competitiveness of Russian agricultural companies, – she said “Izvestia” manager of the HSE TTC Nadezhda Dolmatova.

The list of the first recipients of technologies was published last year. … It includes seven companies that are engaged not only in wheat, but also in soybeans, corn and oilseed rape. Germplasm, which can be bought from Bayer all over the world only for big money, will be sent to Russia free of charge. In response, it is necessary to conclude a licensing agreement, which, as the breeders explained to Izvestia, involves the payment of royalties … There is no need to list anything right away – royalties are not charged until a new variety or hybrid is introduced to the market, and after that, for 10 years, our recipients are given a significant discount to the market royalty. However, scientists are not even concerned about the financial issue.

– According to this agreement, Russian breeders will have to not only pay royalties on the sale of seeds, but also open all their processes of creating hybrids for Bayer, says Ekaterina Zhuravleva, a former adviser to the Minister of Education and Science, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences …

Secret technologies

Bayer confirmed to Izvestia that after creating a new variety or hybrid, recipients should be ready to show all breeding records regarding the use of licensed germplasm: crosses, breeding and / or progeny production, seed reproduction and registration of offspring.

– This requirement applies only to breeding activities using Bayer germplasm and does not apply to other activities of recipients. However, Bayer cannot further use the results of research activities of the companies. participating in the process of technological transfer, – the company stressed.

They added: this requirement is fully consistent with the UPOV Convention (International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants), international legal norms and commercial practices.

– The technology transfer works in one direction – from Bayer to the Russian recipient m, – Nadezhda Dolmatova explained to Izvestia. – Bayer is by no means possessing any secrets or other valuable information from our companies, no one is obliged to disclose to Bayer the formula of the variety, these and similar theses are fundamentally false. Thus, the recipient company is not obliged to disclose the pedigree of its own lines, it can use code names for its material, and so on. Recipients only need to show at what stage the Bayer germplasm was used – directly as a parental line or to improve the existing material in the earlier stages of crosses. This will determine the percentage of royalties if the final variety or hybrid is introduced to the market and its sales begin. …

This moment also raises questions from specialists. The vice-president of the Russian Academy of Sciences Irina Donnik emphasizes that deductions will have to be made from a variety or hybrid, the value of which will not yet be understood.

– Let’s say breeders take germplasm from Bayer and get a hybrid or variety. But it takes another five years to understand how he will behave in specific ecological and geographical conditions. … And one can imagine that the variety will show poor results. And royalties will have to be paid, and for another 10 years, – fears Irina Donnik.

FAS plans

Initially, in order to understand which crops are needed by Russian seed growers, in 2018 the FAS formed a supervisory board to control the activities of TTC … It includes representatives of the Antimonopoly Service, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance. After the appeal of the ex-Minister of Science Mikhail Kotyukov to the FAS, specialists from the Ministry of Education and Science, in particular Vugar Bagirov, were added to the supervisory board.

As FAS told Izvestia, the choice of crops for the transfer of germplasm from Bayer to Russian breeders was determined by the following factors :

– whether Bayer and Monsanto have appropriate crops, but not GMOs;

– the importance of crops for the Russian agro-industrial complex and the level of dependence of the domestic market on imported breeding material;

– the presence of Russian companies that are able to build up their competence in the course of technology transfer.

When asked why Russia, which is almost 100% self-sufficient in wheat seeds, needs its foreign germplasm, the FAS said that Bayer AG several years ago made a big bet on wheat, which made it possible to include it in the technological transfer project.

Look into the future

However, and Alexey Ivanov, Academic Supervisor of CTT, Director of the Institute for Law and Development of the Higher School of Economics – Skolkovo, believes that you need to be able to look into the future …

“We need wheat, and this is obvious to anyone who sees the whole picture. Our leadership in wheat is driven by two factors: first, key global players have not invested in wheat with the same energy as in corn, soybeans and other commercially more attractive and less complex crops; and secondly, now the competition for wheat is sharply intensifying, and in Russia, the state of affairs in breeding for this culture has not changed much over the past decades – these are all the same breeding technologies as before – he noted.

Aleksey Ivanov added: if you do not introduce new technologies and keep pace with the whole world, it is very easy to lose leadership in wheat, especially given the aggravation of competition for this crop in export markets … In support of his thought, the scientific director of the CTT cites the situation with sugar beet seeds, 98% of which we buy abroad.

– Our dependence on sugar beets or sunflowers is so great at the moment not so much because we did not deal with these crops. , how much because others did them better, – says Alexey Ivanov. “And in the end it turned out that the import offer was more profitable, and the market quickly replaced local varieties with more competitive ones.

On my way

The list of crops in the FAS prescription that must be transferred to Russian breeders includes vegetables. Nevertheless, there is no talk of transferring their germplasm so far. But wheat has already been distributed to companies that are currently in the process of signing licensing agreements.

– Agreements have already been signed with three companies. Now these recipients are preparing documentation for the import of germplasm into Russia, – confirmed to Izvestia in Bayer … – Legal regulation regarding the transfer of intellectual property in the field of agriculture is currently being finalized. We hope that this issue will be resolved as soon as possible with the support of the FAS … We continue to negotiate with the other four companies participating in the transfer in order to meet the legal requirements of all parties.

So far, several Russian companies have paused negotiations with Bayer on technology transfer in the field of breeding , RBC previously reported. So, the companies “Soy complex” and “Pavlovskaya Niva” announced the suspension. Deputy Director for Research – Head of the Seed Breeding Center of the Pavlovskaya Niva agricultural firm Alexei Titarenko told Izvestia that they are not satisfied with the conditions put forward by Bayer …

“They provide germplasm that we want to use in hybridization, and we have to pay royalties. Let’s say we used it once, got a variety, but then we used it again, and the original material in the genotype does not disappear, it is transmitted. I.e in fact, we will then, using their material, completely depend on Bayer – he explained.

However, three out of seven Russian agricultural firms did not see any risks …

– For corn and sunflower seeds, we missed our market, gave it to foreigners – Ruslan Abubekirov, deputy director for scientific work of the Otbor agrofirm, which signed the license agreement, told Izvestia. – But for wheat, in order to keep up with world leaders, you need to update your source material, there must be “new blood” to move on … We want to use this germplasm in crossing with our own material and get new hybrids that would be competitive with foreign products.