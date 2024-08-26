The U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks off this Saturday with new developments in terms of refereeing, with the implementation of a new VAR model that will operate in all matches of the competition.

This is the FVS (Football Video Support), “a simplified version of the VAR system”, according to the Colombian Football Federation.

The test

They highlighted that one of the main objectives of this new version is to make the VAR more efficient in decision-making and to highlight how the FVS will work.

“The new tool does not use dedicated video match officials, meaning it does not automatically review in-match actions. That said, under the new system, the responsibility falls on the two head coaches, who will be able to make a limited number of requests for review per match,” they explained.

Unlike the VAR, the FVS may be used on certain occasions, as long as it is requested by one of the coaches.

In addition, this new version will only be requested in actions where the VAR already intervenes, such as goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card or mistaken identity.