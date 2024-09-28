SHOT: Teen whose vape exploded suffered facial injuries

A vape exploded in the hands of a Russian teenager. This was reported by Telegram– SHOT channel.

The incident occurred in the north-east of Moscow on Saturday, September 28, in an apartment located at Startovaya Street. The 17-year-old boy put the vape on charge, but at one point decided to use it without unplugging it from the network. As a result, the device exploded in his hands. The Muscovite suffered facial injuries and burns to his hands. Meanwhile, there was no hospitalization – the young man is undergoing outpatient treatment.

Earlier in September, it became known that a passenger on an EasyJet airline suddenly caught fire with a vape that was in her bag. The incident caused chaos in the cabin: thick smoke poured out of the hand luggage, and shortly after that the owner of the handbag, trying to leave the ship, burned the floor with it.