Five people have suffered minor injuries when they were run over in the center of Barcelona by a van that, according to the first indications, has suffered a mechanical failure. The accident occurred before 12:00 at the confluence between Marquès de l’Argentera and Pla de Palau, according to Betevé and municipal sources confirmed to EFE.

The vehicle, which according to the first indications has suffered a mechanical failure, has run over five people who were walking through the area of ​​the Barceloneta neighborhood, who have been slightly injured and have been transferred by the Medical Emergency System (SEM) to the Hospital del Mar and the Clinic. The Barcelona Urban Guard has opened an investigation to confirm the causes of the accident and has identified the driver of the vehicle, according to the sources.

