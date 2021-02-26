A work by the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) will go on sale for the first time on March 25, after not having been exhibited in the last hundred years. It’s about the Street scene in Montmartre (Alley of the two brothers and the Pepper Mill), a canvas that was painted in 1887, three years before the Dutch painter died, and that will have an estimated sale price of between 5 and 8 million euros.

It was painted in Paris



This painting was created when Van Gogh was living in Paris, since he was based in this French city from 1886 to 1888. In these two years he painted a couple walking down the hill of the French capital of Montmartre, where you can see mills and vineyards, typical of this place.

Until now it has been in the possession of an anonymous family



For the last century it has been in the hands of an anonymous French family. However, through auction houses Sotheby’s Mirabaud Mercier, It will be auctioned next month. According to the sales commissioner, Fabien Mirabaud, the painting could have been left by Vincent’s brother, Théo. To reach, after some intermediaries, this anonymous family before 1920.

The expert’s opinion

In addition, according to experts “This painting is revolutionary because it incorporates light colors and bright pigments into Van Gogh’s work.” “In this four the artist recovers the tradition of the Dutch landscape,” said another expert at the presentation of the work this past Wednesday.