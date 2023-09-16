Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:08



The driver of a van lost control of the vehicle while driving through La Manga in the early hours of this Friday and collided with three vehicles that were parked. The accident left no injuries, although there was considerable material damage. According to police sources, the motorist tested negative for alcohol and attributed what happened to a mistake.









The events occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Gran Vía de La Manga, between kilometers 5 and 6, in the municipality of San Javier, as specified by sources. The driver of the van, which was traveling from Cabo de Palos to La Manga, lost control of the vehicle and collided with three cars parked in the area. The man emerged unharmed from the accident. Members of the San Javier Local Police approached the area and are already investigating the causes of the accident.