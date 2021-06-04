Carolina was with her son choosing bills at a bakery in Villa Devoto when a truck was fully embedded in the premises, right where the two of them were standing: they were miraculously saved.

Everything It happened at the corner of de Simbrón and Avenida Chivilcoy, where a white van lost control and got into the business.

Both a man who was standing at the door of the premises and the woman who chose bills with her son managed to run on time and were saved from the impact.

More calm, Carolina told the TN news channel about “big scare” who lived this Thursday and remembered that when he heard a car noise very close, the first thing he did was grab his son hard and come. That reaction saved them.

“We are fine, but my son was very scared when he saw the impact and see that he got fully into the bakery, “said the woman, who said that, although she does not live in that area, she usually frequents it and heard the neighbors complain about traffic and accidents in the area.

As for the driver, Carolina maintained that the man “was distressed” and quickly got out of the truck to ask how everyone was doing. “Quickly, two policemen arrived and later an ambulance attended to the driver,” he added.

Sample of the miracle is what happened with the bicycle that Carolina used to move with her son around the City. He left it at the door of the premises, right where the truck hit: it was totally crushed.

AFG