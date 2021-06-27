The new Skoda Enyaq iV is one of the few reasonable options for a family SUV in the electric car market, due to its equipment, size, habitability, performance and a price appropriate to the profile of the average user of this type of vehicle. The Enyaq iV is Skoda’s first series model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric modular platform. The Skoda iV is offered with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, as well as with

four power levels and two sizes to choose from. Its autonomy of more than 520 kilometers in the 204-horsepower iV 80 version (for 35,900 euros) is perfectly suitable for long trips. The range of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV electric starts with a rear-wheel drive version and 180 horsepower (400 km of autonomy) with a price from 29,900 euros, including the commercial discount of the brand for launch, financing and Plan Moves III with scrapping of a used vehicle.

The Enyaq iV’s battery, which is built into the floor of the car, is available in two different sizes, and one or two electric motors deliver between 132 kW (180 hp) and 22 kW (306 hp). Depending on the model, the power is

transmits to the rear wheels or all four wheels, and the maximum autonomy is 520 km. This new medium-large size electric SUV (4.65 meters long) responds to different needs, as a spacious and agile city car for families or as an electric vehicle with the capacity to face long journeys. long distance. Equipped with an optional tow bar, it can even couple trailers weighing up to 1,400 kilos.

The optional Crystal Face is literally the aesthetic highlight: the vertical slats of the

shocking grill They are illuminated by 131 LED lights, while a horizontal light strip rounds out the impressive appearance of the car. Together with daytime running lights and full LED matrix headlight LED modules for low and high beams, the illuminated grille creates a striking presentation. Large wheels (18 to 21 inches in diameter) accentuate the sporty look of the new Enyaq iV.

Inside, Skoda has replaced the classic trim levels with the so-called “Design Selections”, a new and clear structuring of the options available to configure the car individually: there are 11 theme packages available, as well as

some individual options, which allow the vehicle to be set up quickly and easily. The central 13-inch monitor is the largest screen ever equipped by a model of the Czech brand. The new Digital Cockpit measures 5.3 inches; a head-up display is another option available. In this case, augmented reality is used for the first time to provide the driver with even more accurate windshield information, so they don’t have to take their eyes off the road. Battery charging and air conditioning can be controlled remotely via the My ŠKODA app.

The new Enyaq iV draws its power from high-voltage batteries located on the floor of the car, between the front and rear axles. Depending on the capacity, the battery consists of several modules, each of which contains 24 lithium-ion cells. They deliver a power of up to 125 kW and are capable of charging quickly. The largest battery available in the range

can be charged from 5% to 80% in just 38 minutes in a high power charger. It can also be charged in your home garage overnight, using an 11 kW alternating current (AC) wall box. The charging process requires between six and eight hours, depending on the size of the battery. The Enyaq iV can also be recharged with 2.3 kW using a standard 230 volt household socket. The Mode 2 charging cable fits all conventional charging plugs. The iV Universal Charger – a mobile solution with interchangeable connectors – is available as an optional extra. Using the CEE adapter, the vehicle can be recharged with powers of up to 11 kW; the Schuko adapter for domestic sockets is another of the available extras.

Five power levels, three battery sizes, and rear or all-wheel drive

The Enyaq iV is available with two battery sizes and four different power levels. The two most powerful models come with all-wheel drive thanks to the second motor located on the front axle. Equipped with a 62 kWh battery, the ENYAQ iV 60 with a power of

132 kW (180 hp) it can cover more than 400 kilometers. Its maximum torque is 310 newton-meters. Combined consumption ranges from 14.6 to 17.6 kWh per 100 km.

The Enyaq iV 80 version delivers 150 kW (204 hp), has a maximum torque of 310 nm and, with more than 520 kilometers of autonomy, offers combined consumption from 15.2 to 21.6 kWh / 100 km. Its 82 kWh battery is also used in all-wheel drive variants equipped with a

second electric motor; thus, the Enyaq iV 80 X version generates 195 kW (265 horsepower) and the RS iV 220 kW (306 horsepower). The engine torque is 425 and 460 nm respectively, and they offer a range of 500 and 460 km.

As a top-of-the-range sports model, the ENYAQ RS iV has a top speed of 180 km / h, 20 km / h faster than other variants in the range. Complete acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.2 seconds.

With its low center of gravity due to the battery installed in the ground, the Enyaq is very safe to drive and has excellent handling characteristics. The electric SUV is even more dynamic on the road when equipped with the optional sports chassis. In addition to a firmer suspension, this option lowers the front axle by 15mm and the rear by 10mm. Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control is another option; This system constantly evaluates the driving situation and

adjusts the damping and the direction. The basic settings (Eco, Comfort, Normal and Sport) can be selected via the driving mode selector, while in Individual mode the setting can be adjusted in 15 steps using a slider button. The agility of the Enyaq iV is impressive, as it does not have a conventional drive shaft on the front axle, unlike internal combustion engine vehicles.

The Skoda Enyaq iV has extensive standard equipment such as dual zone climate control, keyless start system, digital radio or Smart Link connectivity technology, among others. With the larger battery, the equipment is expanded by incorporating parking sensors, a rear-view camera or a heated steering wheel, for example. Depending on the selected model, the standard equipment also includes paddles on the steering wheel. The Enyaq iV

can automatically warn of collisions with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and fixed obstacles, preventing an accident completely or at least minimizing its consequences. In the event of an accident, up to nine airbags protect the occupants. Among all of them, the central airbag located between the two front seats stands out, which reduces the impact between the driver and the front passenger in the event of an accident. In addition, the two optional side airbags in the rear outer seats provide additional protection. Another system automatically tightens the seat belts during emergency braking and closes the windows and panoramic sunroof in the event of an imminent collision or if the car is in danger of skidding or rolling over.

The Enyaq iV’s braking energy recovery system ensures excellent deceleration and supports the vehicle’s braking system. This increases efficiency and autonomy, since the energy deployed during braking is not lost as heat, but is converted into electrical energy and supplied to the battery. This means that the electric motor acts as a generator. For the driver, this process is

especially comfortable in automatic recovery mode. In combination with the traffic sign recognition function and the data from the camera and radar sensors, the Enyaq iV adjusts the degree of braking recovery in each driving situation, automatically, continuously and in a specially designed way. efficient. This reduces the use and therefore the level of wear on the brakes, saves energy and increases safety at the wheel. Using the steering wheel paddles, the driver can manually adjust the degree of recovery and, with it, the degree of braking assistance at any time.