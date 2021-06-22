The team involved in the theft of artifacts and antiquities of the Italian National Gendarmerie said that the problem began in 2017, after Italian experts noticed in the catalog of an exhibition held by the Geneva Museum about the people of ancient Italy, a picture of a long memorial plaque dating back to southeastern Italy in pre-Roman times.

And they made sure that a piece of the same memorial plaque is kept by a museum in the Puglia region, so the entire piece was excavated there. Italian law prohibits the export of cultural artifacts found on Italian soil.

The investigation eventually led to the discovery of another 781 artifacts, including a porcelain jar, vases, souvenir plates and small statues.

According to experts, the pieces date back to the period between the sixth and third centuries BC, and most of them were looted from ancient tombs in Apulia.

Police said they originally found the plaque, which attracted the attention of experts, in the home of an antiques collector in a town near Antwerp.

The gendarmerie said that the collector referred many lawsuits and judicial appeals to keep the pieces, but the Belgian judicial authorities rejected all of his claims in the end.