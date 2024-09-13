The first thing that strikes you is the captivating beauty of the delicate cloak, the intense red of the plumage of the scarlet ibis that the indigenous people used in the 17th century to make it. The reverse tells another story, the sophisticated technique of the Tupinambá to create this piece. The Tupinambá cloak returns home to Brazil after remaining on display for three centuries in the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen. The peculiar piece is being incorporated into the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which is patiently building a collection to replace the valuable ethnographic heritage that burned in 2018. Days after a group of Tupinambá indigenous people from their lands in Bahia were privately reunited with the cloak, they received an official welcome with full honours in a ceremony presided over by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday.

View, from both sides, of the cape made in the 17th century by the Tupinambá of Bahia with scarlet ibis feathers. Roberto Fortuna (The National Museum of Denmark)

“His return is a milestone and the beginning of a new framework of achievements for the indigenous people,” said Lula, along with authorities and dozens of indigenous people equipped with feather headdresses, maracas and incense who came to the museum where, in principle, he should rest permanently.

The feathered cloak is the most powerful symbol of the Tupinambá, an indigenous people of 4,500 members who were considered extinct. And at the same time, they are the protagonists of a fascinating journey that spans four centuries. A voyage that took them across the Atlantic on a ship, and on a plane, a journey that covers the history of colonization, ethnography and art to link universes as distant as indigenous villages and majestic national museums created by kings from exotic curiosities, and even reaches the latest edition of the Venice Biennale, temple of avant-garde art.

“It is not an object, nor a work of art, it is an ancestor who preserves our memory,” explains artist Glicéria Tupinambá via video call from her village in Bahia, in an interview that is cut short for a few minutes because a downpour falls on her house. The anthropologist has been researching for almost two decades the feathered cloaks that, during religious ceremonies, turned her ancestors into birds endowed with powers that played a flute made of human bones as a beak. These enormous red birds were described by a Jesuit missionary in his time as incarnations of the devil. The Tupinambá were among the first indigenous people that the Portuguese encountered in the New World.

President Lula will attend a ceremony on Thursday, along with authorities and indigenous people, to celebrate the return from Denmark of the sacred cape made of 4,000 feathers that was brought to Europe during the colonial era. Ricardo Moraes (REUTERS)

Fast forward to 2024. To Venice. The Brazilian pavilion at the Biennale praised the work of Glicéria Tupinambá to recover the tradition of weaving feather capes as a symbol of culture and resistance. Sewn following the teachings of her great-aunts, the plumage is no longer red, but greyish, and from other birds. The scarlet ibis that supplied the original pieces has become extinct in its region. It acquires its intense red hue thanks to a diet of crabs.

The cloak donated by Denmark to Brazil, made of 4,000 feathers, is the most precious of the 11 that exist in the world. It was one of the most beautiful pieces in the Danish National Museum’s collection, and entire generations have admired it up close. “We don’t know exactly how and when it came to Europe or why it ended up in Denmark. It may have been a diplomatic gift from another European king to the Danish king. The only thing we can say for sure is that it appears in the Danish king’s inventory of 1689,” explains Christian Sune Pedersen, head of research, Modern History and World Cultures at the museum, located in Copenhagen, over the phone. Donating this treasure “is a difficult decision, but we believe it is the reasonable and right thing to do because we have seen how important it is for the Tupinambá and for Brazil,” he adds.

The idea of ​​the return was born in 2000 when the cloak was in São Paulo for an exhibition for the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the Portuguese. The process really started years later in the old-fashioned way, by letter. Two groups of Tupinambá Indians and the National Museum of Rio wrote through the Brazilian embassy to the Danish museum with the request. An official Danish technical commission analyzed the request, the arguments, and recommended that the Ministry of Culture respond yes. And so it did.

President Lula during his speech at the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. André Coelho (EFE)

Pedersen details the Danes’ reasons: “We were motivated by three things: one, we understood how important the cloak is for the Tupinambá. Two, we hope that this donation will contribute to the reconstruction of the National Museum.” [de Brasil]which suffered a huge loss of its heritage when it burned down in 2018. Three, Denmark has, well, had, five of the 11 layers that exist.” So there are four left in Copenhagen and the rest, spread out in museums in Basel, Brussels, Florence, Milan and Paris. The artist knows all the pieces in person, she went on a tour to visit them. She suggests that two more exist. One went missing in Berlin, during the Second World War, the other belonged to Elizabeth II.

The piece sent to Brazil has been replaced in the display case by two smaller ones. According to Pedersen, there are no further requests for its return.

Indigenous culture encompasses multiple dimensions and an ever-rich worldview. Glicera Tupinambá says that a transcendental moment was the trip she made in 2022 to Copenhagen to talk with the main mantle. “They take it out of the display case, take it to the laboratory and suddenly he speaks to me. ‘It took you a while to get here, where were you?’ he says. He recognizes me as one of his own and says he is ready to return. To go home and prepare the ritual.” In parallel, technical and diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

A few months ago, it was time for the Danes to say goodbye to the piece that reigned supreme in the Brazilian gallery, which celebrates the beauty of indigenous craftsmanship. The feathered mesh stood majestically in a display case alongside paintings by the Dutchman Albert Eckhout in the 1640s and objects from Brazil, some from the Amazon.

The Danish professionals shared with their Brazilian colleagues the secrets with which they have kept the cape in good health for 335 years. With it came the history of conservation with recommendations on temperature, humidity, climate control and light. The frequent heat waves in Rio are a major threat.

There is a certain amount of controversy surrounding the return because a faction of the Tupinambá demanded that the cloak be returned to the villages in Bahia where it was sewn, 1,300 kilometres north of Rio. The artist rejects this as unfeasible: “Within the territory, with this sun and this rain, it won’t last eight days!” she exclaims.

A detail of the intricate craftsmanship used by the Tupinambá to make the mesh and the delicate ibis feathers, which are red because they feed on crabs.

At the welcoming ceremony, Lula sprang a surprise. Contrary to the museum’s strategy, he raised hopes that the piece would return to the land of his birth. The Yakui Tupinamabá leader had just lamented that they were not allowed to receive it with their rites when it landed last July. They were only able to approach the treasure when it was already installed in a prepared room. The indigenous leader accused the State of “treating a 400-year-old man as property.”

Lula quickly took up the gauntlet and responded to the criticism by doubling down: “I hope that everyone understands that the place for the cape is not here.” He added that the governor of Bahia — a party colleague — has “the obligation and the historic commitment” to build a space where it can be received and preserved. “Perhaps for non-indigenous people it is difficult to imagine… It is powerful and beautiful to know its true meaning. What for us is a work of art of peculiar beauty is an entity for the Tupinambá,” he acknowledged. The indigenous people burst into applause. The museum curators must have felt a hint of a heart attack.

The National Museum, founded by Portuguese King João VI during his exile in Rio, was celebrating its 200th anniversary when it went up in flames in an accidental fire. It was reduced to ashes in a matter of hours, a tragedy for the scientific community. For many citizens, the catastrophe meant discovering the incalculable value of 20 million pieces, historical and cultural treasures lost forever. The year before the fire, more Brazilians visited the Louvre than the oldest national museum. As work progresses to rebuild the building, new pieces are joining the decimated collection.

The same national museum that exhibited a family of Botocudo Indians in 1882, emulating the human zoos that were popular in Europe, has turned the tragedy of 2018 into an opportunity to incorporate other perspectives. It invites indigenous people to participate in the elaboration of a more complete history of the lands they have inhabited for millennia and of the Brazil they built alongside Portuguese colonizers, African slaves and immigrants.

The Tupinambá cloak is almost the only piece returned by Denmark in recent years. Pedersen, the Danish specialist, hopes that this donation will mark the beginning of a closer relationship with his Brazilian counterparts, as happened with Greenland. During the last two decades of the 20th century, his museum returned 35,000 indigenous objects to the autonomous island territory. That restitution gave rise to a fruitful collaboration.

Although it has only been at home for a month, the Tupinambá cape is making a place for itself in the lives of Brazilians. It was the subject of a university entrance exam and will be honoured at the upcoming carnival in Rio, its new home.