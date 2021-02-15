It will take time to forget in the capital of Turia the painful image that Valencia left in Valdebebas in Sunday’s game against Real Madrid. The lack of attitude widespread, especially in the first half, added to the null approach by Javi Gracia led to the game being for the whites as one more training. However, at the qualifying level the result was far from being a training session, since the defeat puts the che back three points from the descent and without a clear leader in the club, the no pressure In all facets of the entity, it is a risk that Valencia has very close to the Second Division.

Club without pressure

Since the march of Mateu Alemany no one has taken over the leadership that he had to be able to ‘to tight’. Neither Ceasewhose power was limited to the point that he claimed Celades in front of the squad in the morning, to be kicked out in the afternoon. Neither Anil Murthy, what He didn’t even introduce Javi Gracia to the dressing room and his relationship with the squad is anecdotal (“I don’t have much dealings with Anil Murthy” said Soler, one of the captains in Cope’s Great Match). Nor evidently Peter lim, whose power and decision-making capacity is inversely proportional to the leadership it holds.

Recently the presence of Joey Lim, Teo Swee Wei and Anil Murthy has increased in training, especially as a result of the signings, however, their relationship with Javi Gracia is non-existent. As is the one that the Navarrese maintains with a Michelangelo Corona who this season Yes, he has attended the team training sessions but whose work focuses exclusively on football, not in ‘squeezing’ the template.



Coach without pressure

Lack of leadership by the board It has not been supplied, by far, by the coach, Javi Gracia. The Navarrese, who premonitory wanted to leave so that his name would not appear on a hypothetical obituary of Valencia, he is aware that his stage at Mestalla will end in the summer (“I’m just trying to finish the season” he commented). And despite having the support of the hard core of the team, which has supported him even when he was going to leave them in the lurch, he has not risen as a leader.

The lack of general attitude towards Real Madrid It was the sad consolidation of what the team had experienced against Elche in Alicante or against Granada. However, leaving intangibles aside, In football terms, the Navarrese has not offered the answers that they expected from a consolidated coach in the football elite like him.

The famous elevated pressure Navarre’s sign of identity has been easily dismantled by, among others, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid or Real Madrid itself. The clear example is like against the whites the che only recovered 5 balls in rival field, despite the fact that Gracia had warned that they would try to “be aggressive in the opposite field.” On the other hand, the absence of game creation has been a constant in the Navarrese’s team and against Real Madrid he hit rock bottom, as the Che did not give a single pass in depth.

Insole without pressure

And meanwhile, the Valencian squad lives the tense situation without pressure, or at least he lives it without external pressure to the dressing room. Gayà, Soler, Jaume, Gabriel and company have taken a step forward and are aware of the delicate situation on the campus table, however without a figure of superior rank that marks the guidelines similar to that of Mateu, his attempts to lift the locker room they have sometimes fallen on deaf ears.

Gonçalo Guedes is a clear example of this. After Gracia gave him a wake-up call, the captains spoke with him to join the cause, the Portuguese responded with two good encounters in which, above all, showed defensive commitment (4 recoveries in each duel), however against Real Madrid he returned to his old ways. The image of the second goal of the whites portrays him and his non-existent defensive work, in fact, Javi Gracia switched him to rest for the second time this season.

And with all that said, José Luís Gayà had to show his face at the end of the match –almost teary-eyed indeed– “Playing like that I don’t know what we aspire to” said the captain. And the truth is that reason is not lacking, because the lack of a common objective seems to have become entrenched in a group of which they are part players wanting to save the club and others whose wish for the market to arrive summer to leave they remove any hint of competitiveness.

