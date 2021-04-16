A nurse prepares a vaccine against covid-19 on a vaccination day. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

Big challenges define the legacy of leaders. President Obama, for example, led the rescue of the economy after the global financial crisis. Chancellor Merkel led the reception of refugees fleeing wars, when few did. Nelson Mandela fought against apartheid in South Africa and made peace with his longtime adversaries, as we did in Colombia.

Today President Biden has on his shoulders not one, but several, far-reaching challenges. Not 100 days have passed since his rule and, luckily for the world, we are seeing a good example of leadership: from internal actions to control the pandemic to global efforts to fight climate change or to achieve progressive corporate taxation.

However, the most urgent test, and one that requires effort and leadership from the international community, is to end the pandemic. We should be ashamed of the state of the global vaccination plan: 86% of all vaccines have gone to the richest countries, with only 0.1% going to low-income countries. Most poor countries face the possibility of waiting at least until 2024 to have their population immunized. Some may never get to that point.

There are plenty of leaders in the world who are taking appropriate measures to defeat the pandemic within their borders. But the end of the pandemic cannot be achieved individually. Covid-19, anywhere, is a threat to the entire humanity. As so much has been said, no one is safe until we are all safe. And defeating this virus inevitably depends on the leadership of the United States.

For that reason, together with 175 world leaders, including Nobel laureates and heads of state from every continent, we ask President Biden to play the role that only he can play: increasing the global supply of safe and effective vaccines and giving them people all over the planet the opportunity to wake up in a virus free world.

We are asking President Biden to support a temporary exemption in the World Trade Organization (WTO) from intellectual property rules on vaccines and technologies for covid-19. This move, combined with US leadership in technology transfer through the World Health Organization and coordinated global investment in the distribution of manufacturing capacity, would allow the world to produce billions more vaccines, particularly in the developing world, so that we can defeat this virus everywhere and as soon as possible.

No one should take this call lightly. We all believe in the power of competition and markets. We also recognize the role of intellectual property in stimulating innovation, one of the engines of economic and technological progress including, of course, that of medicines.

But in this case the intellectual property system has become an impediment to obtaining the required results, and it should not be protected at all costs.

This unprecedented pandemic, which has killed more than three million people, has driven tens of millions to destitution and is also threatening new deadly outbreaks, calls for unprecedented measures as well.

Rich countries’ steadfast support for intellectual property protection creates great frustration – and much anger – because it prevents the rest of the world from using available capacity, or even increasing it, to make the vaccines that are needed. Let’s be clear: siding with the pharmaceutical monopolies in a pandemic is allowing many, many people to die when they could be saved. It’s that easy.

Global solutions that are grant-based or that support the very limited COVAX initiative are helpful. But far from being enough. What is really needed is for qualified manufacturers around the world to be able to produce the covid-19 vaccines.

It is at times like this that strategic government action is needed. It is – after all – governments that have financed the development of vaccines for covid-19. A temporary exemption until the virus is eliminated would be a pragmatic and effective global solution. It is encouraging that the Biden Administration is considering supporting the waiver proposal that South Africa, India and other countries have submitted to the WTO. We hope that other countries will join together to carry out this initiative.

Supporting such action to make the vaccine available to everyone and everywhere – a true vaccine for humanity – would make America and the rest of the world safer and more prosperous. And it would help prevent the development of new variants of covid-19 that threaten even those who have already been vaccinated.

It also makes economic sense. According to recent data, the current inequality in the distribution of vaccines could cost an estimated $ 9.2 trillion in global economic losses. The United States could lose up to $ 1.3 trillion of GDP and $ 2,700 per person in 2021, which is $ 1,300 more than the recent check that each American citizen received as aid from their government.

An exemption from the WTO, to allow all countries to produce vaccines and a coordinated investment in their manufacture, would also be a great gesture of solidarity, much needed in a world so burdened. The entire developed world would do well to follow that path. In fact, this is a great opportunity for the United States to regain its global leadership, so absent and sorely needed in recent times. Countries and citizens of every continent will never forget where the world’s oldest democracy stood in this hour of need.

I have had the privilege of working closely with President Biden, as Vice President, and before as Senator, and he has always been a tireless advocate for peace and security. The world is fortunate to have you in the White House today.

Together with other world leaders, we ask you to take the urgent steps necessary to end this pandemic. That would be one of his great legacies.

Juan Manuel Santos He was president of Colombia between 2010 and 2018 and is a Nobel Peace Prize winner.