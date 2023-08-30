Leonardo Cremonesi accused of an illness during breakfast: the timely assistance of the 118 doctors was useless for the 30-year-old

A sudden and completely unexpected tragedy occurred on Saturday morning in Otranto, in Puglia, and concerns the disappearance of Leonardo Cremona, a young man of only 30 who was on holiday with his girlfriend. An illness let her hit him during breakfast at the hotel. Help is useless.

An absolute drama that has thrown into turmoil a family and an entire community, that of Parish Fassiragain the province of Lodi, where the unfortunate protagonist of this story lived.

Leonardo was known and loved by everyone in his area and in recent days he had taken a few days off in Puglia, ad Otrantotogether with his girlfriend.

On Saturday morning, immediately after having eaten breakfast at the hotel, the 30-year-old suffered a sudden illness and slumped to the ground.

Hers was the first to rescue him fiancée who, awaiting the arrival of the 118 rescuers warned by those present, began to give the boy cardiac massage.

All his desperate efforts, however, proved in vain. Upon arrival of the doctors at the scene, the Heart of Leonardo it was already stopped forever.

Condolences for the death of Leonardo Cremonesi

Leonardo’s greatest passion was the soccer. He was currently playing forASD Superga Muzza, team from Cornegliano Laudense. The company wanted to dedicate a touching farewell message to him on social media:

There are no words, Leonardo Cremonesi, historic Superga player, passed away at the age of 30. The whole society clings to the pain of the family and brothers Elia and Alberto. Hi Leo, rest in peace.

The message published on the page of theUS Fissiraga, the team from Leonardo’s home country, for which he had also played in the past. Here are the words of the executives:

News that upsets and pains us. Our former player Leonardo Cremonesi, protagonist a few years ago of the wonderful ride that brought us to the first category, died suddenly in the prime of life. The president, together with the board of directors, managers, technicians and players all hug his family in a hug.

A whole country a mourning for the tragic and unexpected disappearance of a boy who is still too young, with a whole life ahead of him and loved by all.