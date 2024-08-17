A Steam user has set a new record for the highest account level on the platform. More precisely, he brought his to the level 5.960To do this he spent a whopping more than 500,000 dollars, choosing the shortest and most expensive route.

Steam account levels are earned by playing games and unlocking badges.. However, it is also possible to purchase the aforementioned badges from the internal market to speed up the process. What is the point of having a high account level? Nothing, really, social exhibitionism, special badges and little else apart from that, so much so that many just play without even paying much attention. Some very rich users, however, have started competing with thousands of dollars to level up their accounts, to the delight of Valve and Freud.