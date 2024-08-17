A Steam user has set a new record for the highest account level on the platform. More precisely, he brought his to the level 5.960To do this he spent a whopping more than 500,000 dollars, choosing the shortest and most expensive route.
Steam account levels are earned by playing games and unlocking badges.. However, it is also possible to purchase the aforementioned badges from the internal market to speed up the process. What is the point of having a high account level? Nothing, really, social exhibitionism, special badges and little else apart from that, so much so that many just play without even paying much attention. Some very rich users, however, have started competing with thousands of dollars to level up their accounts, to the delight of Valve and Freud.
The record
For years, the record was held by CS skin collector ST4CK, who was also banned in 2023, but now a new rival has eclipsed him by nearly 1,000 levels. His name is stasik, and he owns a ton of high-level Counter-Strike 2 skins, some worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Looking into his account, streamer ohnePixel, who first brought it to the attention of the general public, not only discovered the very expensive skins, but also some stickers full of racial insultswhich could cost the wealthy user a ban, who in the meantime is continuing his crazy spending to further increase his level. According to what is reported in the account, stasik comes from the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on this, since it is not possible to verify the information in any way.
