Recently, the newly released executive of the United States announced the change of name of the Gulf of Mexicowhat will be called Gulf of America. This was reported by the department of the interior of the country in a note in which they say that “these changes reaffirm the nation’s commitment to preserve the extraordinary US heritage and ensure that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of their heroes and their assets historical “.

This fact has generated a great controversy, especially among the inhabitants of the Mexican country, who strongly oppose this imposition and try to do everything possible to prevent this from happeningin addition to denying in resounding the new name adopted by the Gulf.

Among the different initiatives carried out to show discontent and try to prevent this from happening, a user has created an extension of Google Chrome that makes the name that comes out on the screen is that of Gulf of Mexico and not the new Gulf of America . Is completely free so that everyone who wants to access it.

The name by which this extension has been baptized is “Restore The Gulf of Mexico”restored the Gulf of Mexico in Spanish, and its creator is Bryce Bostwick. According to the explanations he contributed in a video of social networks, it is a form of Protest against the unwanted change of name.

After the notices of the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, about Take legal actions against Google If this name change is reflected outside the United States, the company has announced that users in the rest of the world both names will be shown In the company’s maps.