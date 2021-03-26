Dr. George Tyndall, during the arraignment hearing in a Los Angeles courthouse in July 2019. Richard Vogel / AP

The University of Southern California (USC) has agreed to pay a total of 852 million dollars (723 million euros) to more than 700 victims of sexual abuse by George Tyndall, a gynecologist at the American educational center, according to the lawyers announced Thursday. Thousands of Tyndall patients accuse him of committing anything from inappropriate touching to rape during medical examinations throughout his 30-year career, as well as the university for covering it up. The details of the pact, which covers 710 plaintiffs, were made public during a court hearing this Thursday afternoon (early morning in Spain).

“The scope of this settlement proves the enormous damage that George Tyndall’s depraved acts caused to our clients and the guilt of USC,” said the Manly, Stewart & Finaldi law firm, representing 234 of the plaintiffs, in a release. According to the firm, it is the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university, and the largest personal injury payment of any university in US history.

The educational institution employed the gynecologist for more than 30 years, “ignoring a large volume of complaints and evidence of his misdeeds,” according to the firm. The Los Angeles-based private university finally suspended Tyndall in 2016, but allowed him to quietly withdraw without informing the state medical board.

The agreement announced this Thursday is not the first that the university has had to face. In reality, Tyndall’s crimes have cost him a fortune. In January last year, a federal judge in Los Angeles approved another settlement in a $ 215 million (€ 184 million) class action lawsuit between USC and thousands of women who claimed to have been sexually abused by Tyndall. That settlement provided compensation of about $ 2,500 or more to about 17,000 patients who were seen by the gynecologist. More recently, several individual settlements in state courts for $ 50 million bring the total amount of compensation paid by the university to $ 1.1 billion (933 million euros).

After the announcement of the resolution this Thursday, the president of the USC, Carol Folt, lamented “deeply the pain experienced by the women who trusted him as a doctor” and applauded “the courage of all those who stepped forward” to denounce to Tyndall, hoping that the court decision would bring “some relief.”

The gynecologist, who is now in his 70s and denies wrongdoing, lost his medical license and has been criminally charged with sexually assaulting 21 patients under the pretext of gynecological treatment or examinations. He has pleaded not guilty to 35 crimes and remains free on bail. No date for the trial has been set. He was interrogated for the civil process, but he availed himself of his right not to testify against him. Technically, it is part of the agreement reached by the USC, but does not have funds to contribute to the payment of the damages, according to Vince Finaldi, attorney for the plaintiffs.

According to local media outlets, USC officials have repeatedly denied allegations of covering up Tyndall and have ensured that new protocols have been implemented at his Student Health Center to ensure complaints are investigated and resolved.

The USC settlement far exceeds the $ 500 million payment agreed to by Michigan State University to settle the lawsuits of more than 300 women and girls who have been sexually abused by Larry Nassar, doctor for the women’s artistic gymnastics team. United States, who was part of the school staff. Nassar was sentenced to 300 years in prison in two trials in 2018. He is also superior to another lawsuit, that of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which paid $ 660 million in 2007 to 508 victims of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.