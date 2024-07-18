Based on an agreement between the Department of Justice (DOL), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Governor of TennesseeBill Lee, the state will remove him from his classification as a sexual offender to those people who They were convicted of prostitution while carrying the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

In 2010, after three decades in which prostitution was considered a minor crime except for people with HIV (who committed a felony), the government of Tennessee passed a law reclassifying HIV-positive prostitution as a “violent sexual crime”. In this way, those people who practiced prostitution and were HIV carriers They remained on the sex offenders’ register for life.even if they used a condom during their relationships.

In a dramatic shift in anti-prostitution policies, the Republican governor has agreed with the DOL and the ACLU remove from the list of sexual offenders those people who practiced prostitution while carrying HIVThe legislation stems from two lawsuits filed last year in which several female defendants argued that Tennessee’s law failed to take into account scientific advances regarding the disease, such as the use of condoms to prevent transmission.

“Tennessee’s Aggravated Prostitution Law It is the only law in the nation that addresses people living with HIV who engage in any sex workeven risk-free encounters, as ‘violent sexual offenders’ “subject to lifetime registration,” the ACLU lawsuit said, according to the outlet. CBS News.

Changes to Tennessee’s sex offender registry

With the settlement agreement signed by Lee on July 15, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that it will meticulously review the sex offender registry to identify those who were added only for convictions for aggravated prostitution.

The new law is the result of two lawsuits filed last year that pointed out the inconsistencies of the previous legislation. Photo:iStock Share

Those involved will then receive a letter informing them that may submit a written request to be removed from the registryAlthough the process depends on the filing by the accused, the agency assured that it will make its “best effort” to respond to the requests “quickly in the order in which they are received.”