The US soldier, identified as Travis T. King, caused a stir on Tuesday as he crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea, becoming the first US citizen detained on the North Korean side in nearly five years. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his concern after the event, which could trigger more tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

An American soldier, identified as Travis T King, crossed the fortified border from South Korea into North Korea on Tuesday. The serviceman was facing military disciplinary action and had recently been released from a South Korean prison, where he had been held on assault charges.

According to US officials, King was escorted to the airport to be returned to his home in Texas, but instead of boarding the plane, he joined a tour of the border town of Panmunjom and crossed the border into North Korea. The US-led UN Command believes that he is currently in North Korean custody and they are working closely with their North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

“A US citizen who was participating in a Joint Armed Forces orientation tour crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) without authorization. We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and we are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” the official account of the UN Command said in a tweet.

A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the situation during a press conference at the Pentagon. Although Austin did not name King specifically, he noted that a US service member is likely now in Pyongyang custody.

“We are closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier’s next of kin,” Austin said, emphasizing his concern for the soldier’s well-being and ensuring that the public will be kept informed of developments.

FILE – South Korean and US soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the 64th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas , July 27, 2017. An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the US-led UN Command monitoring the area said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program. AP – Jung Yeon-Je

Thus, the US Department of Defense is investigating the incident in coordination with the State Department. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that talks are underway with Pyongyang to resolve the matter and obtain more information about the circumstances in which the soldier crossed the border.

tension in the peninsula

Defecting to North Korea is a rare event for Americans and South Koreans. Conversely, more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Panmunjom, the border town where the incident occurred, is known for its historical importance as the place where the armistice that ended the conflict between the two Koreas was signed. Currently, it is jointly supervised by the UN Command and North Korea, and attracts visitors from both sides interested in witnessing the last frontier of the Cold War.

(FILE) A South Korean soldier (right) and a United Nations Command soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (ASC) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom, on October 4, 2022. A US citizen entered North Korea during a tour of the heavily fortified border and it is believed who has been detained, as reported by the United Nations Command on July 18, 2023. AFP – ANTHONY WALLACE

This incident came at a time of high tensions in the region due to North Korea’s missile tests in the past year. In addition, the visit of a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea on Tuesday, the first in four decades, is seen as a deterrent against North Korea.

“The United Nations Command monitoring the demilitarized zone area on the border identified the individual as a US citizen who had crossed into North Korea without authorization while on tour,” the Reuters news agency said in a thread. which explains the current tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

The crossing comes at a sensitive time amid high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with the arrival of a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for a rare visit in a warning to North Korea over its own military activities 3/5 pic.twitter.com/cSCPBlDgEr — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2023



At the moment, the reason behind the soldier’s decision to cross into North Korea without authorization has not been revealed, and the investigation is expected to shed more light on this unusual occurrence.

With information from AP and EFE