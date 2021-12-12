He made it clear that these talks are a waste of time, wondering why Washington accepted indirect negotiations, while the Russians, Chinese and Europeans are sitting at the table with the Iranians.

The Republican senator, during a television interview with Fox News, referred to the Israeli role in the Iranian nuclear file, recalling that the Israelis pledged that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon, regardless of any agreements that could be reached through negotiations.

The Republican senator denied that the United States is seeking to change the Iranian regime, adding that it is seeking to change its behavior by imposing severe sanctions, warning that more of them are being worked on.

Rich also said that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted, explaining that the money previously released by the administration of former President Barack Obama was used by Tehran to support terrorist organizations.

Talks resumed in Vienna last week in an effort to revive the nuclear deal, and both sides are trying to gauge the chances of success after recent talks in the intermittent negotiations.

The current round of talks in Vienna comes after a five-month hiatus following the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier Sunday: “This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with serious resolve on this issue.”

She continued: “This is their last chance and it is imperative that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Germany said on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

After her meetings with her counterparts in the Group of Seven in Liverpool, German Foreign Minister Annalena Birbock said that Iran had resumed talks with a position that set negotiations back six months.