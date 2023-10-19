RQ-4B Global Hawk issued a distress signal over the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea

The American reconnaissance drone RQ-4B Global Hawk took part in an incident over the Black Sea. According to the Flightradar24 portal, he sounded an alarm near the coast of Crimea.

After the signal about the loss of communication, the reconnaissance drone began to move away from the peninsula, and then headed towards one of the NATO bases. The reasons for the incident are unknown. The incident occurred the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of constant patrolling of the space over the Black Sea by aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) equipped with Kinzhal missile systems.

Patrolling the Black Sea was a response to US actions

At a press conference in Beijing, Putin stressed that the decision to patrol was a precautionary measure. Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took up permanent duty in the Black Sea after it became known about the transfer of long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to Ukraine from the United States.

This is not a threat – what I am now announcing: on my instructions, the Aerospace Forces begin patrolling on a permanent basis in the neutral zone of airspace over the Black Sea Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Experts believe that Kyiv could have old modifications with a range of 150-300 kilometers at its disposal. The Kinzhal hypersonic missile system consists of a rocket and a carrier aircraft. MiG-31K fighters carry ammunition with a range of more than three thousand kilometers.

This US reconnaissance drone has been repeatedly seen off the coast of Crimea

The RQ-4B Global Hawk drone, which gave an alarm signal, has already been repeatedly recorded off the coast of Crimea. In particular, he appeared there on September 22, the day when the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, and his presence was also recorded two days after the attack. Previously, he was spotted in the same area at the end of August.