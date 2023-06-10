A committee of experts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval to lecanemab, a new drug that delays cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s by 27%. The six specialists who were part of the panel decided to vote in favor after a long session of debate, arguments and data review.

The decision represents an enormous boost for the final approval of this drug, which is the first in decades that has shown some effect, albeit modest, against the progression of a neurological disease that affects 50 million people worldwide.

The agency already temporarily approved the use of this drug in January pending solid data on its effectiveness. Today, the Nervous System Medications Advisory Committee, made up of six independent specialists, reviewed the results of the Clarity clinical trial on the efficacy of lecanemab and unanimously decided that the results are convincing.

In the coming weeks, the FDA must decide whether to definitively approve the drug, which would be indicated for people with early Alzheimer’s. The agency generally follows the recommendations of the advisory committee. The biggest unknown is whether the European Medicines Agency will also approve the drug, a decision that is expected in early 2024.

Lecanemab, with the trade name Leqembi, is a monoclonal antibody. This intravenously injected molecule is designed to target amyloid protein plaques in the brain, which are a marker of disease, and assist in their removal. The Clarity trial involved nearly 900 people between the ages of 50 and 90 with symptoms of early Alzheimer’s (cognitive and memory problems, but no need for caregivers). Lecanemab showed that disease progression in treated patients was 27% slower. This percentage means that in patients who took the drug the disease progressed six months slower than in those who did not take it during the clinical trial, which lasted 18 months.

The greatest achievement in decades

These are the best results obtained by an Alzheimer’s drug in decades. But the effect is so modest that neither patients nor caregivers may notice it.

The key is whether the effects of this antibody are maintained over time beyond the 18 months that the trial lasted. If so, the benefits of this new drug would be more noticeable and would reinforce its use.

Lecanemab is not without controversy due to its side effects, such as cerebral hemorrhages and brain swelling. During clinical trials, three patients with cerebral hemorrhages have died, possibly due to the drug and its interaction with anticoagulants.

In the clinical trial, people who received the treatment had more side effects, including small bleeds in the brain, although most were not serious. The frequency of major bleeding in the brain was greatly reduced in both patients taking placebo and medication, although it was six times higher in the lecanemab group; 0.6% vs. 0.1%. 7% of the treated patients had adverse effects that required discontinuation of treatment, while in the placebo group the percentage was 3%.

The study showed that adverse effects are especially frequent and serious in patients who are taking anticoagulants, drugs that are common in older people with heart problems. Lecanemab is also more dangerous for people with the E4 mutation in the gene. apoe. Precisely these people are the ones who would need the drug the most, since this mutation multiplies by five the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The committee today recommended genetic testing for patients before they take the drug to determine if they have that mutation. They have also recommended excluding people taking blood thinners, or informing them of the risk they run if they decide to take it.

shrink the brain

A few months ago, another study uncovered another surprising side effect. Lecanemab shrinks the brain of patients. The work pointed out that it is not clear if this effect can have consequences for the health of patients. In general, shrinkage of the brain is a clear marker of disease in this organ. The Eisai company postulates that this reduction may be due to the disappearance of amyloid protein plaques, that is, it is a sign of improvement.

In April, Eisai published a study that modeled the long-term effects of lecanemab. His conclusions suggested that the drug could delay the arrival of more serious phases of the disease for almost three years.

Miguel Medina, deputy scientific director of the Center for Network Biomedical Research on Neurodegenerative Diseases, opined before the committee meeting that “it would be a surprise if this drug is not definitively approved in the United States and Europe.” “There is a solid clinical trial with clear results, even if they are modest,” he adds. The expert does recognize that the arrival of this new drug on the market poses significant challenges. Lecabemab is administered intravenously in hospitals and requires a scan, an amyloid protein test, and two MRIs every six months or so, Medina explains. “This can be complicated to take not to large hospitals, but to medium-sized ones; and it will entail enormous costs, ”he highlights.

Another of the important questions that remain to be answered is how much the Leqembi will cost. Monoclonal antibodies are among the most expensive drugs in the world. Aducanumab—a lecanemab-like antibody that was developed by Biogen against Alzheimer’s—cost $56,000 per patient.

Lecanemab is controversial in part because of the failure of its predecessor, aducanumab. The group of experts in the nervous system did not recommend the approval of the drug because they considered that it had not been shown to be effective. Despite this, the FDA decided to approve it, which led to the resignation of several doctors who were members of the expert panel. The drug has been a failure.

But the story could change with lecanemab and other similar drugs. In May, the pharmaceutical company Lilly announced that donanemab, another monoclonal antibody against the amyloid protein, slowed cognitive decline by 35%.

Since German physician Alois Alzheimer described the disease more than a century ago, no cure has been found and even the causes are not clear. The modest success of lecanemab and donanemab seems to suggest that the theory that the amyloid protein plays a leading role in the disease is correct, but probably not the only one responsible. Alzheimer’s presents a huge challenge because it begins to develop decades before the first symptoms appear. In addition to amyloid, there is another pathological protein related to the disease, tau, and other studies have suggested that there may be other contributing factors, such as some infections.

David Pérez, head of neurology at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, believes that the approval of the drug should be associated with certain precautionary measures, such as creating a registry of patients who receive this drug for special monitoring. “Taking into account the uncertainties generated about the safety and benefits of this drug, an approval associated with specific indications and protocol, with meticulous monitoring and prioritization of ideal candidates, would be reasonable. In an environment like Europe, with national health systems, it seems essential to previously develop a strategy for its application and avoid the collapse of neurology care services ”, he points out.

