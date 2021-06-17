Washington and other council members are seeking to extend the operation, which Mark Lowcock, a UN aid official, described as a “lifeline” for about three million Syrians in the north of the country..

Russia questions the significance of the long-running process.

“No commitment has been made, but we have made it clear that this is of great importance to us, in order for there to be any further cooperation on Syria,” the US official said after the summit meeting between Biden and Putin in Geneva.“.

The official described the upcoming renewal as a test of the possibility of the United States and Russia working together.

The UN Security Council authorized for the first time an operation by the United Nations and non-governmental organizations to transport aid across the border into Syria in 2014, through four points. Last year, the council reduced that to a single transit point from Turkey due to Russia and China’s opposition to extending work across all four points.

And the deadline for the operation expires on the tenth of July. A decision in the Council to extend the extension requires the support of nine votes without objection from any of the five permanent members, namely Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain.

“This is a life-or-death vote for countless Syrians,” Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told US lawmakers earlier Wednesday.