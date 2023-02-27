Tuesday, February 28, 2023
A US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea in full tension

February 27, 2023
A US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea in full tension


Nuclear submarine emerges in the waters of Cartagena

The USS Springfield is part of the Army’s series of nuclear attack submarines.

Photo:

John Montaño/ EL TIEMPO

The USS Springfield is part of the Army’s series of nuclear attack submarines.

The US Seventh Pacific Fleet released photos of the ship flying the South Korean flag.

A US nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in South Korea for a scheduled visit.the US Navy announced, in an apparent show of force in the face of North Korean weapons tests.

The 6,000-ton Los Angeles-class USS Springfield, part of a series of US military attack nuclear submarines, docked on the 23rd at the naval base in the South Korean port city of Busan, the USS reported this weekend. US Seventh Fleet on their social media.

This submarine routinely operates conducting maritime security operations and “supporting national security interests,” according to Washington.

The US Seventh Pacific Fleet released photos of the ship with the South Korean flag flying next to the American one, as well as the South Korean Navy welcoming the ship.

(It may interest you: North Korea prohibits women from using the name of Kim Jong-Un’s daughter.)

The submarine’s visit to the South could be intended to serve as a warning to North Korea, after that Pyongyang fired three missiles a few days ago, one of them intercontinental, and threatened to respond “unprecedented” to some big maneuvers that Seoul and Washington are scheduled to carry out in March.

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after 2022 in which Pyongyang carried out a record number of weapons tests (around fifty) and in which the allies again carried out large maneuvers and temporarily deployed US strategic assets in the south of the Korean peninsula.

EFE

