Al Mayadeen: a US military base in northeastern Syria was attacked

A US military base located at Tel al-Beidar, west of the city of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, was attacked using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). About this on Saturday, November 18, reported Al Mayadeen TV channel.

It is noted that as a result of the air strike, one American serviceman was injured.

The US military has 24 military bases and four more deployment sites in Syria, which have been repeatedly attacked using UAVs and missiles. Washington blames them on groups associated with Iran, explaining their intensification by the conflict in Gaza. In turn, Tehran denies involvement in the attacks on American bases.