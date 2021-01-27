A US judge suspends Biden’s decision to freeze the deportation of immigrants

A US federal judge has ordered the immigration authorities in the United States to temporarily suspend implementation of the decision issued by the Joe Biden administration and freeze for a period of 100 days the deportations of illegal immigrants from the country.

The Republican-controlled Texas government had filed an urgent lawsuit requesting the suspension of the Democratic President’s administration’s decision, and Judge Drew Tipton responded to this request by placing an order to suspend work pending a ruling on the merits of the case.

The judge justified his decision that “Texas has shown it has a chance to win” the lawsuit.

In fulfillment of one of his campaign promises, Biden signed an executive order, on the first day of his assumption of power, that suspended for a hundred days the deportation of illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States before November 1, 2020.

But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately appealed this executive order to the federal court.