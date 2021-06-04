Object sighted by Navy pilots, in a capture of a video declassified by the United States in April. HANDOUT / AFP

The mystery grows. The United States Government cannot claim that the objects seen by Navy pilots on flights in November 2004 and March 2015 are alien spacecraft, but it cannot explain what they are either. This is the main conclusion of the long-awaited report that Washington intelligence agencies produced months after declassifying three videos in which these phenomena are appreciated, which after being filtered fed the theories about the existence of intelligent life on other planets for years. The document in the hands of senior Administration officials, however, does eliminate one of the main rumors surrounding these sightings: the vast majority of the 120 incidents do not belong to US military technology or weapons testing projects classified as US military. top secret.

More information

The last few months have been fruitful for some speculative theories. For a few weeks, the hypothesis that the coronavirus arose from a contagion within a laboratory has left the margins of the internet to become a topic to be investigated. The same has happened with UFOs, which for decades have been the obsession of scholars of the paranormal. Now it has become one of the few issues on which Republicans and Democrats agree. From former Democratic President Barack Obama to ultra-conservative Senator Marco Rubio. “We cannot allow the stigma of UFOs to prevent us from seriously investigating this. The report is a step towards that process, but it will not be the last, ”the Republican legislator said recently.

A version of the report, which has already been reviewed by high-level members of Joe Biden’s administration, should see the light before June 25. The document, which will have an appendix with classified information, is expected to provide certainty after the great expectations created by the investigation carried out by the Pentagon. The pilots who witnessed the aerial phenomena west of the Californian city of San Diego, over the San Clemente Islands, described erratic behavior and lights that defied the rules of physics coming from an object. pill-shaped. According to testimonies, the ships had no visible engines or exhausts and were registered at more than 9,000 meters high and at high speed. One of these objects made daily flights between the summer of 2014 and March of 2015. “It accelerated like I have never seen,” David Fravor, one of the Navy pilots, swore in an interview.

One of these objects made daily flights between the summer of 2014 and March of 2015. “It accelerated like I have never seen,” swore David Fravor, one of the pilots

The document states The New York Times, argues that many of these sightings are difficult to explain. It eliminates the possibility that they were the product of objects such as probe or meteorological balloons, since their trajectories did not respect changes in wind speed. Some sources have told the newspaper that there is concern that these are experiments carried out by rival powers such as Russia and China with supersonic technology to evade anti-missile radars.

There is one responsible for the new craze for UFOs in the United States. His name is Harry Reid and he was the leader of the Democrats in the Senate for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. Originally from the State of Nevada, he was in charge of financing since 2007 and for a decade a secret Pentagon project to investigate whether the alleged UFO sightings posed a risk to Earth. The senator has become an important defender of the need to invest in scientific research on these phenomena. And he has publicly declared to have been “fascinated” by the things he saw on a visit to the legendary Area 51, where the findings on the supposed extraterrestrial life are kept under the strictest secrecy. Recently, Reid has told The Guardian that Congress should lead investigative efforts. “I don’t think the report is going to tell us much,” said the 81-year-old former politician, with some distrust of the Pentagon.

It is not the first time that US politics have galactic concerns. President Jimmy Carter, convinced that he had seen a UFO in the mid-1970s, asked NASA to conduct an investigation into the phenomenon. The space agency rejected the Democrat’s suggestion, anticipating that it was probably going to be very expensive and would have little profitable results. Some years ago, the air force had invested millions of dollars in a skywatch program with little success. Barack Obama has been one of the last to join this trend. “As a joke, there are videos and records of objects in the skies that we do not know exactly what they are,” said the former president on the James Corden program. Washington still cannot clear that doubt. Or you don’t want to.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.