Member of the US House of Representatives Kay Granger81 years old, has been located in a nursing home specialized in senile dementia after six months missing. Granger last voted in Congress in July and since then has not participated in debates and votes even though the Republican Party, to which he belongs, had a narrow majority and each vote is essential for the approval of any initiative.

Granger did not run for re-election in November. She had held that position since 1997, when she took office and thus became the first Republican politician to win election to the House of Representatives in Texas. In her absence, a journalistic investigation by ‘The Dallas Express’ concluded that she was staying at Tradition Senior Living, a luxury residence for seniors with senile dementia in Dallas, after being found lost and confused wandering around her neighborhood.

The Texas newspaper visited the center to try to find out if it would attend the recent vote for a financing law key to guaranteeing financing for the Administration, but they were not allowed to speak with Granger, according to the Dallas newspaper.

However, they did manage to confirm through center workers that Granger was living there. “This is their home,” explained Tradition Senior Living deputy executive director Taylor Manziel, speaking to ‘The Dallas Express’. Everything indicates that Granger and his team will remain in their positions until January 3, when the new House of Representatives elected in November takes office, although there has been no shortage of criticism regarding the congresswoman’s inactivity.









«That he cannot leave the residence to participate in the most important vote of the year suggests that He was already bad when he ran for re-election in 2022», noted the member of the leadership of the Republican Party Rolando García in a message on X.

«It is a sad and humiliating way to end his political career. It’s sad that no one cared enough to hand over the keys before it got to this situation.. And it is a crude testimony of the gerontocracy that exists in Congress,” he added.