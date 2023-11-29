A plane of the American forces crashed on November 29 with eight crew members on board off the coast of Yakushima, southwest of Japanas reported by Japanese authorities.

The Coast Guard received a notice at 2:47 p.m. local time this Wednesday (5:47 GMT) about the aircraft incident, which took place in offshore waters off the Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, a spokesperson confirmed to EFE.

It was a plane Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey which was carrying eight crew members, whose condition is unknown at the moment.

The device had taken off from the US base in Iwakuni, in the Yamaguchi prefecture (west), and was heading to the Kadena base in the Okinawa archipelago (southwest), where most of the US military installations in Japan are concentrated. .

🇯🇵🇺🇸 An American military plane, Boeing-Bell V-22 Osprey, which transports 8 people is created in southern Japan. ▫️The 5th Osprey crash is underway after June 2022. pic.twitter.com/NkXdzFbzjI — air plus news (@airplusnews) November 29, 2023

