You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey
YouTube Video Capture: Aviation World
Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey
It was a Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft, the condition of which is unknown at the moment.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A plane of the American forces crashed on November 29 with eight crew members on board off the coast of Yakushima, southwest of Japanas reported by Japanese authorities.
(You can read: The island formed south of Tokyo by a volcanic eruption continues to grow).
The Coast Guard received a notice at 2:47 p.m. local time this Wednesday (5:47 GMT) about the aircraft incident, which took place in offshore waters off the Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, a spokesperson confirmed to EFE.
It was a plane Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey which was carrying eight crew members, whose condition is unknown at the moment.
(Also: China will increase clinics to treat fever due to outbreak of respiratory infections).
The device had taken off from the US base in Iwakuni, in the Yamaguchi prefecture (west), and was heading to the Kadena base in the Okinawa archipelago (southwest), where most of the US military installations in Japan are concentrated. .
🇯🇵🇺🇸 An American military plane, Boeing-Bell V-22 Osprey, which transports 8 people is created in southern Japan.
▫️The 5th Osprey crash is underway after June 2022. pic.twitter.com/NkXdzFbzjI
— air plus news (@airplusnews) November 29, 2023
EFE
More news
‘Bad omen’: grandfather speaks of groom who shot his wife to death at a wedding in Thailand
They successfully rescue 41 workers trapped for 17 days in a tunnel in India
A fire in northern Taiwan leaves five dead and one injured
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Army #plane #crashed #waters #south #Japan #crew #members