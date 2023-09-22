During the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sevastopol, a US reconnaissance aircraft was over the Black Sea

A US Air Force (Air Force) patrol anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft was spotted near Sevastopol during a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF). Lente.ru learned about this on Friday, September 22, from data from an air travel tracking service. Flightradar.

According to his information, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon with a hidden call sign took off from the NATO naval air base Sigonella on the Italian island of Sicily, crossed the territory of Greece, Bulgaria and reached the Black Sea at about 12:00 Moscow time.

Then the board cruised in the coastal zone of Romania, bordering Ukraine, and moved towards neutral waters, approaching Crimea at a distance of approximately 300 kilometers. At the time of Kyiv’s attack on Sevastopol, the aircraft continued to circle in the indicated area and only half an hour later proceeded in the opposite direction.

In addition, it is known that several hours before the incident, a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle with the call sign was located near the peninsula FORTE11: also flying from Italy, he spent eight hours, from 02:00 to 10:30, reconnaissance of the situation and collected data near Crimea and Kuban, but left this region three hours before the missile attack.

Earlier, military expert, retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin suggested that US reconnaissance aircraft are capable of highlighting a target for Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles, and they do not have to enter Russian airspace. He explained that the main task of such aircraft is to conduct reconnaissance, identify military targets for strikes, and create flight programs for cruise missiles.

Flights of NATO planes and drones spying on Russia have become more frequent. These aircraft have previously appeared near the conflict zone in Ukraine, as well as in the Kaliningrad region and northern Russian territories.

On August 24, an American RQ-4B Global Hawk drone was spotted over the Black Sea amid shelling of a campsite in Crimea by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. The drone was circling along the coast of Crimea, in particular, it was approaching a distance of approximately 200 kilometers in a straight line from Cape Tarkhankut, where the shelling was recorded.