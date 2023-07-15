Sebastián Avellino’s gesture during Tuesday’s match against Corinthians from Brazil.

On Tuesday night a new chapter of racism in football was written. It happened in São Paulo, at the Neo Química Arena, during the match between Corinthians from Brazil and Universitario de Deportes from Peru, in the first leg of the play off to access the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The physical trainer of the Peruvian team was arrested for imitating a monkey before the fans of the rival club and now faces a punishment of up to five years in prison.

At the end of the match, the Peruvian team went to the locker room with blood in their eyes after losing 1-0, with a goal in the last 15 minutes. They had reasons: they had faced a decimated team, full of substitutes and homegrown players due to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s decision to prioritize the Brazilian Cup and the League, and also because with one less —forward Alex Valera was sent off— they were close to getting a tie at the last breath —a shot inside the area of ​​the Argentine Calcaterra—.

Sebastián Avellino, physical trainer of the Club Universitario de Deportes in an image from the team’s social networks. University Sports Club

The Uruguayan Sebastián Avellino Vargas, Universitario physical trainer, was also going to the dressing rooms with a frown when he was intercepted by the police. An agent claimed to have seen him commit racist acts against rival fans. Coach Jorge Fossati, his compatriot, managed to tell them that he was sure it was a mistake and that it was all the product of confusion. “Those people were insulting them, spitting and throwing something that the teacher He looked at them with a ‘Crazy, what’s wrong?’ and he made a ‘why me’ gesture and touched his chest, which was interpreted as a racist sign, ”Fossati recounted.

But it didn’t slip. The agents handcuffed Avellino and took him to the nearest police station. In addition to the policeman, two ball boys and three fans testified against the 43-year-old Uruguayan. The Universitario leadership, his fans and a large part of the press put their hands on fire for him because he had no criminal record and the absence of evidence to incriminate him. There were also those who spoke out against the Brazilian laws that do take discrimination based on racism seriously. The bulk focused criticism on the way Avellino had been treated by law enforcement following a video in which he was seen hooded and taken to a police unit. “The honor of a professional from our club has been sullied. Sebastián Avellino was treated as a criminal in Brazil, spending the night in a dungeon, which we consider to be an inadmissible, demeaning and outrageous fact, “said the statement from the cream club.

The defense was not only Peruvian. The Association of Physical Trainers of Uruguay (APFU) also took out the shield for its member: “We are concerned about the personal situation that our colleague is going through, backed by many years of experience, having always acted irreproachably.” The matter has escalated to the Foreign Ministries of both countries after preventive detention against Avelino was ordered on Wednesday until the facts are clarified.

The irrefutable proof was released on Thursday: a video where Avellino is seen being rebuked by the Corinthians fans, indeed, and then imitating a monkey, raising his hands almost to armpit height on two occasions. Faced with these facts, there are those who have retracted, remarking that everyone deserves the benefit of the doubt. Others insist on the spitting of the fans to justify Avellino’s racism while the local adversaries, the Alianza Lima club, have gone to the archives to remember that Jean Ferrari, administrator of Universitario, in his time as a player celebrated a goal against of Alliance pretending to be an ape.

The recent past of the Peruvian club under the spotlight adds other episodes of racism: in October 2022, in a national league match, a cream fan threw a banana at an Afro-descendant player, at the Monumental stadium where they play at home. On that occasion a grandstand was closed and the club was fined $12,000. This time, because it is a tournament organized by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), the punishment could be aggravated.

For now, Judge Roberto Porto, of the Fourth Criminal Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice, has rejected the precautionary measure that Sebastián Avellino’s defense had filed so that he could face the process in freedom. “I do not see a violation of the presumption of innocence, but I do see strong evidence of authorship and social danger due to the specific seriousness of the imputed conduct,” says Porto. The Universitario physical trainer, whose passport has been seized, has denied the fact, alleging that he had cones under his arms. According to the Brazilian penal code, the crime of racism establishes a penalty of between two and five years in jail in case of libel, in addition to a significant fine.

Sebastián Avellino is in the Pinheiros penitentiary, west of São Paulo. Next Tuesday, Universitario will receive Corinthians in Lima, at the Monumental stadium, in the decisive return match for the play off round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Vanderlei Luxemburgo, coach of the Timao, he’s objecting to returning the visit. Aware of the hostility that is coming, she is taking advantage of the health emergency due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition in the immune system. “The Government decreed an outbreak and that must be respected. We are not guinea pigs, ”she argues. The Ministry of Health has left him without arguments, responding in record time: “This syndrome is not transmitted from person to person, so the players of the Brazilian club are not at risk of contagion in our country.” Regardless of how the story ends, football has witnessed a new episode that infamy.

