Uruguayan Justice resolved this Thursday suspend the extradition process of the deputy of Parlasur and former advisor to Mauricio Macri, Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, until the Refugee Commission issues his request, in which he maintains that he is a victim of political persecution in our country and that he is afraid of going to prison in the framework of the investigation where he is accused of being a member of an alleged illicit association .

The deputy of the Parlasur de Cambiemos, who requested asylum on the other side of the Río de la Plata and denounced a political persecution against him, was convinced that Interpol was going to issue the red alert after the request of Judge María Servini, who ordered his international capture, that is why he presented that judicial remedy that was dismissed today, giving rise to the beginning of the procedure to determine if he is a political refugee or not.

With the grounds presented before the Uruguay-based Refugee Commission (CORE), Rodríguez Simón, denounced as part of an alleged illicit association dedicated to harassing the owners of the Indalo Group, in order to deprive them of their assets, awaits the definition of their situation and until that time, achieved a favorable ruling.

The 1st shift criminal lawyer specialized in Organized Crime, Adriana Chamsarian, after the debate hearing held this Thursday afternoon in Montevideo, decided to “suspend the present extradition process (…) until a final resolution on the previous question invoked of his status as a refugee “, according to the sentence to which he agreed Clarion.

In another section of her claim, the magistrate also ruled that “constitute domicile in the country, deliver the passports that you may have in your possession and order the closure of borders, officiating as an urgent matter “.

In the context of the extradition file, according to the Uruguayan judge, “documents referring to requests, documents referring to the same and inquiries about refugee status were presented.”

For this reason, and taking into account the seriousness of the case, it was required that the Actuarial Office proceed to break down all those actions “that are protected by the right of confidentiality.” Under that office will be in charge of the custody of Rodríguez Simón as “the prohibition of exhibiting said documentation without judicial authorization.”

The former judicial adviser of Mauricio Macri, had already requested two habeas corpus that were rejected. In them, he stated that he was photographed by unknown persons, he said that he had seen cars in an attitude of apparent vigilance, strange movements, etc. “However, he has not formulated any request on the point, much less has he attributed such situations to decisions of the Uruguayan State or of its agencies,” said the Uruguayan justice that already at that time had understood that first, he had to resolve his request for refuge political.

But as part of his own file that began in Uruguay after the order of Judge María Servini to extradite him and detain him, a hearing had been called.

Rodríguez Simón in this context, raised his case and that he had formulated a request approximately a month ago to be welcomed by Uruguay as a political refugee, a procedure that he initiated before the CORE (Refugee Commission), which operates separately from the Judiciary.

Although Rodríguez Simón carried out his procedure to obtain legal status as a political refugee before the CORE, chaired this year by the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry, the case went to the courts after the sending of the warrant by the Argentine federal justice, ordering international capture.

Federal judge Servini declared Pepín in a state of rebellion when he requested to be a refugee in Uruguay. On him there is a summons for an investigatory statement for June 17, since he is accused in the file that began with the complaint of Fabián de Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner.

In the case, Rodríguez Simón and former Macri officials, as well as the former president himself, are being investigated a structure in which “cases of corruption have been imported through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals, as well as to the national patrimony, with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at a low price, presumably for the benefit of business interests related to the government and to the detriment of the public interests for which the national collecting organism had to watch out “.

For the magistrate, with his behavior, Rodríguez Simón seeks “to evade justice, which was ratified by his defense lawyer on May 18, 2021”, and for this reason he asked Interpol to issue a red alert for his capture.

