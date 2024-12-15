Any change in the color or density of our urine should be a cause for attention, since it indicates the possibility of a urological problem that we may not have detected otherwise. Thus, urine can give signs of what is happening inside us, and it is important to ‘take a look’ to be able to act as soon as possible if necessary.

Dr. Perrin Downing, a urogynecologist at Axia Women’s Health in Allentown, Pennsylvania (USA), says in Parade that “controlling the color of urine is an effective way to know what the hydration status of our body is. Is it ideal? That the urine is light yellowlike lemonade,” he says.

Is it bad that urine is not always the same?

Urine can change throughout the day, depending on diet and other factors. Getty Images

Urine is the filtered liquid waste from the body and can reveal a lot about our health: body hydration levels, whether there may be an infection and many other health problems. For this reason, urogynecologist Perrin Downing says that “it is important to take a look at the toilet before flushing to check the color of the urine.”

Although the ‘normal’ color is light yellow, the expert assures that depending on the diet and the amount of water we drink, the color could vary slightly, without this being a problem. “If the urine is too clear, like water, we may be overhydrated; if it is darker, like apple juice, it could be a result of some degree of dehydration“.

Generally, slight color changes should not be a cause for concern. But if we notice drastic changes in our urine and the changes persist, it is time to consult with our doctor.





Why does the color and intensity of urine change throughout the day?

If we are overhydrated, our urine will become more transparent. iStockphoto

Dr. Katie Murray, chief of urology at NYC Health Hospitals Bellevue, says, “There is no single ‘normal’ color for urine, ranging from clear to yellowish, or even tea-colored. It is very common for urine to vary between lighter and darker colors both throughout the day and from day to day.

Factors that can influence the color can be, for example, eating beets, which will turn it red. Too much vitamin B12 can turn the color from bright yellow to green. Another cause of the color change is “certain medications such as pyridium and rifampicin, which can make urine appear red to bright orange; hyoscyamine blue makes urine blue; and fluorescein turns it bright green.” . If this happens, once they have been metabolized, your urine should turn yellow again.





This is the color of urine we should be worried about

The presence of blood in the urine is always a bad sign. iStockPhotos

If we observe that our urine is red, pink or brownwe must remain alert, as long as we cannot attribute it to the consumption of any food that causes ringworm. These three ‘worrisome’ colors may mean that there is blood (haematuria) caused by either a urinary tract infection, kidney stones or another problem with the bladder or kidneys.

In other more serious cases, “blood in the urine is a sign of kidney or bladder cancersomething that, of course, we cannot ignore.”

Most of the time, the blood turns the urine a light pink color, which is usually not an emergency, but something that needs to be checked. “However, the darker the blood in the urine, the more there should be concern, especially when urine turns the color of red wine or ketchup,” explains Dr. Murray.

Active bleeding from the urinary tract, although rare, “can cause large blood clots that can make it difficult to urinate, and the goal is to stop the bleeding before it reaches that point. If the urine remains dark, like that of a tail, it could indicate dehydration. However, if the color. does not clear after rehydratingyou may have a health problem, such as kidney or liver disease.





Other changes to take into account

Certain medications can ‘color’ urine, although only until they are metabolized. Getty Images

Blue or green urine may be alarming, but it is likely the result of eat colored foods or take certain medications. Bacteria from a urinary tract infection or the rare disease hypercalcemia can also cause urine to turn blue or green.

When the tone is orange, it may mean that we are not drinking enough water. If we detect it, we should drink more water to check if that color disappears or not.

Regarding the appearance of the urine, if it is cloudy, it is usually an unequivocal sign that there is a urinary tract infection, especially if it is accompanied by a increased frequency of urination, burning or pain. Unclear fluid could also be caused by the presence of kidney stones, bladder cancer, or sexually transmitted diseases.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter.