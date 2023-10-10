Demanding medication for his son with SMA, Bakhtin was called to the Ministry of Health for negotiations

Yekaterinburg resident Dmitry Bakhtin goes to a picket in Moscow for the second day in a row for the sake of his three-year-old son Misha with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), who requires medication. The Ural resident’s lawyer, Yulia Lipinskaya, said that after the action the man was called to the Russian Ministry of Health for negotiations, her comment led edition “Rise”.

According to the lawyer, representatives of the Ministry of Health came to Bakhtin when he was standing at the department building with a poster. “Currently, more employees from three departments are expected. Negotiations have begun,” Lipinskaya noted.

The lawyer explained that the man came to the ministry building because a federal consultation was being held in Yekaterinburg on an issue related to his son. “We believe that the management should also explain to us why the child has not yet received the medicine,” she noted.

The information that the Ural resident was invited to the Ministry of Health was also confirmed by his wife. In a conversation with a correspondent of the E1 portal, a woman notedthat Bakhtin was called to go to the ministry building before the police arrived, but there was no contact with him. He went to the picket without a phone.

On October 9, according to Podem, Bakhtin held a single picket on Red Square. Then he, along with a journalist from one of the publications, was detained and taken to the Kitai-Gorod police station. Subsequently, both were released without registration of reports.

In September, a Russian whose child suffers from SMA held an action in the center of Moscow. Then he was detained and released without drawing up a report.

In July, doctors promised to give Misha Bakhtin the drug Risdiplam free of charge, which must be taken for life. A little later, the Sverdlovsk Ministry of Health suddenly set a new condition: the boy must go through another consultation with the participation of doctors from three federal centers. The child’s parents agreed and went to Moscow.

Two years ago, caring people raised 160 million rubles for an injection of the most expensive drug in the world, Zolgensma. The medicine saved the boy’s life, but did not put him back on his feet.