There were no casualties when the Ural Airlines Airbus plane landed in the field.

On the morning of September 12, a Ural Airlines plane made an emergency landing in a field near the village of Ubinskoye due to a complete failure of the hydraulic system. By data Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 161 people on board, 23 of them were children. None of the passengers or crew members were injured, and the pilots who landed the plane on the ground were called heroes.

The plane was supposed to land in Omsk, but was forced to land in a field

The Airbus A320 plane was flying from Sochi and was supposed to land in Omsk at 07:50 local time, but on the way it sounded an alarm and disappeared from radar. Later, approaching Omsk, the crew contacted dispatchers, reported a failure of the hydraulic system and went around.

However, after the second round, the system did not work, the aircraft commander (PIC) decided to fly to Novosibirsk, since the Omsk airport might not have enough runway length and the airliner could fly beyond it at full speed, since if the hydraulics failed, it would not have The braking flaps on the wings are working.

Photo: Telegram channel FTZT

However, the plane also did not reach Novosibirsk. Due to a critical shortage of fuel, the pilots had to land 180 kilometers from the city, near the village of Ubinskoye. Increased fuel consumption was caused by the fact that the pilots manually lowered the landing gear before preparing to land in Omsk; it was impossible to raise them due to a system failure. As a result, on the way to Novosibirsk the aerodynamic drag increased, the fuel ran out and the airliner had to be landed on the ground in a field.

None of the passengers were injured

By words passengers Alina Zakharova, when the emergency landing was announced, everyone looked at each other, but were calm. Later, the flight attendants began to provide instructions on emergency evacuation, and then fear appeared.

“Some tried to behave calmly, some cried, but overall everyone listened normally. Many prayed, some encouraged each other that everything would be fine. Everyone calmed each other down. It was scary when the flight attendants told us how to behave and where the emergency exits were. Then the realization came that we would now have some kind of terrible situation and it was unknown whether we would survive or not,” recalls Zakharova.

Photo: Gulnara Ivanova / TASS

According to various sources, there were from 159 to 170 people on the plane, including crew members. After landing, all of them were evacuated from the liner and taken to the regional House of Culture of the nearest settlement, where an accommodation center with hot meals was organized for them. Later they will be sent by bus to Omsk, and the airline and insurance company will also pay them 100 thousand rubles.

At the same time, according to the regional Ministry of Health, only five people needed medical care. “After examining the passengers, two adults with a preliminary diagnosis of bruise were sent to the Central District Hospital for x-rays,” it says in the message. “Two more adults received medical assistance on the spot: due to increased blood pressure and an attack of bronchial asthma.”

Complete hydraulic failure

After landing, a text transcript of conversations between pilots and air traffic controllers appeared online. According to their conversation, the plane suffered a complete hydraulic system failure.

The hydraulics have leaked completely, we won’t be able to clear the lanes, our front strut will be uncontrollable from conversations between a Ural Airlines pilot and dispatchers

As the head of the ANO “TsRTT” Alexey Rogozin explained in his Telegram-channel, the hydraulic system is responsible for controlling the rudders, stabilizer, extending and retracting the landing gear, as well as landing and takeoff mechanization.

“Hydraulic system failure of any type is an extremely rare and dangerous event. A safe landing in such a situation is a miracle, and the crew certainly deserves the highest praise and awards. There will be many versions of the reasons today, but it is obvious that many questions will be addressed to the serviceability of the equipment itself,” Rogozin noted.

Honored Military Pilot of Russia Vladimir Popov also noted the courage of the pilots in a conversation with Lenta.ru. “The crew showed courage, they got their bearings in time, made the right, and maybe even the only right decision, making this landing before reaching the airfield. They were lucky with the area. From Omsk to Novosibirsk there are almost flat fields and steppes. There are a lot of salt marshes there. In the summer, the salt evaporates, the water is gone, and clay soils become much stronger than ordinary soil. They performed the landing well,” the expert explained.

According to him, the psychological preparation of the pilots also played a role. “Psycho-physiology worked in a positive way. They did not hesitate, as they say, they made a decision and carried it out to the end. Besides, this is a coincidence. The pressure that was in the system was enough; we were lucky with a dirt road and a flat field surface. This is a confluence of many nuances,” Popov added.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case

The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation after the emergency landing of a Ural Airlines plane in the Novosibirsk region. The prosecutor went to the scene of the incident. The department wants to find out how flight safety legislation was implemented.

Also in Novosibirsk, investigators opened a criminal case under Article 263 (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and an investigative and operational group is working at the landing site. At the same time, as stated by the general director of the air carrier Sergei Skuratov, the crew of the Ural Airlines airliner that landed in a field will be suspended from flying until the end of the investigation.