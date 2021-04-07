David Lancis de Paula, a student from the School of Industrials of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), designed a scale prototype of a rocket, the K9 V1.0, which measures 95 centimeters and weighs 390 grams, according to sources from the educational institution in a statement.

The first time Lancis de Paula was envisioned designing a rocket was when SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy. Since then, this second year Mechanical Engineering student has been introduced to the aerospace world. “I began to study the composition of rocket engines, their aerodynamics, all the science and physics behind a launch, as the center of mass,” he said.

He was very clear that engineering could open doors for him to achieve his dream, and he chose the UPCT School of Industrialists. Now, in his spare time, this future engineer designs and builds his own reusable prototypes to scale and has already launched the first one.

The life of Lancis de Paula, who lives in La Unión, is linked to Engineering and the UPCT. Memories of his childhood linked to physics crowd his memory. His uncle, a chemical engineer, would tell him stories about Physics, such as Schrödinger’s cat, string theory and the Big Crunch, among others.

When he studied Baccalaureate in Research at the Isaac Peral Institute, in Cartagena, he did a work that he presented with Professor José Luis Serrano, from the Chemical Engineering area, at a scientific dissemination congress held in Cádiz in 2017. At that time also he competed in the regional Mathematics and Biology Olympics.

After acquiring knowledge on a self-taught basis, he began designing his own rocket last year. Since then it has already screened two and a few days ago it has launched one of them. He is now working on his third prototype. Their goal is to put a gyroscope on the motor, a self-contained parachute, an altimeter, and a motorized platform design with servos, 3D printing, and arduino to keep the rocket from losing its balance before liftoff.

To launch his first rocket, he has spent more than a month looking for a safe place that meets all the legal requirements. The prototype measures 95 centimeters and weighs 390 grams. To achieve that weight he used 3D printing material, designed by him. It reached a height of 14 meters. Now he builds another prototype in his room, which is getting too small for him.

In addition to studying and getting into the world of rockets and spacecraft, Lancis de Paula takes time to work as a waiter on weekends in order to raise money to pay for rockets materials and his university studies at the UPCT . In the not too distant future, a few years from now, he envisions himself as an entrepreneur. “I want to start my own reusable rocket company. It already has a name: Skygate, ”he explained confidently.