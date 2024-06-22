In the Transcarpathian region, the protodeacon of the UOC was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Protodeacon of the Khust Church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in the Transcarpathian region Vladimir Petrovtsev was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by TASS with reference to a message from the diocese.

The church asked to pray for the mobilized priest.

Earlier it was reported that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), using threats, ordered priests to persuade parishioners to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The order was transmitted to the rectors of churches and parishes of the Church of Evangelical Christians-Baptists, the Church of the Evangelical Faith, the UGCC and the OCU, representatives of the pro-Russian underground in Kherson said.

Before that, a Ukrainian priest who served in a prison colony reported about Satanists in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, in the trenches, among the personal belongings of the fighters, you can find many items related to satanic rituals, including sacrifices.