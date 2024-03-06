The SBU reported the detention of a priest who supported Russia in the Cherkasy region

In Ukraine, in the Cherkasy region, a mitred archpriest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) was detained. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in its Telegram-channel.

According to security officials, the priest supported Russia on social networks, spreading “pro-Kremlin narratives.” In addition, he called the fighters of the Azov detachment (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Nazis.

“The defendant supplemented his messages with reposts with hostile slogans, photographs and videos from pro-Kremlin Internet resources,” the SBU clarified.

A search was carried out in the priest’s house, during which security forces found “prohibited symbols” and a mobile phone from which he posted pro-Russian posts. A criminal case was opened against the cleric under Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided. It is clarified that the defendant faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

On March 5, it became known about searches of the UOC-MP priest Boris Brodovsky. As reported in the Cherkassy diocese, the cleric was given a notice of “justification of Russian aggression” for reposting on social networks. After this, Father Boris stopped communicating.