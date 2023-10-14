Students who make up the IPN Digital Justice Assembly hold a handkerchief with the #Olimpia Law. Digital Justice Assembly

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has announced that it is investigating the accusation against Diego “N”, a student at the Higher School of Commerce and Administration (ESCA), who allegedly took photos from social networks personal data of his classmates and other students and would have altered them with artificial intelligence to sell them as explicit content over the Internet.

According to information from other groups that are supporting the students with the complaint and that was made known through official channels, more than 20,000 photos altered without the consent of the victims were found on the accused’s tablet, which were disseminated and sold through private groups on Telegram where the content was offered to other students. The Prosecutor’s Office agreed that all interviews of the victims be carried out, accompanied by legal and psychological advice, in addition to the Cyber ​​Police of the investigation unit carrying out an exhaustive review of images found on mobile devices of the investigated.

According to the complaint, published on Instagram by the Digital Assembly of Justice of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), a study house of which the ESCA is a part, eight people affected by this event presented their complaint on October 6 and 7 before the Prosecutor’s Office. It is the same Friday the 6th, after notification to the study center, that the accused is placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry. Over the weekend he remains detained and on Monday the Prosecutor’s Office decides not to prosecute him and releases him, as announced by an IPN authority. Those affected reported feeling re-victimized by the authorities, since despite the testimonies of the victims and the fact that there was evidence on the device, the accused was released.

Regarding this, the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor’s Office was instructed to immediately grant protection measures to the young women, as well as notify the Internal Affairs Unit, “in order to determine if there was any irregularity in the initial psychological care.” of the victims,” the FGJCDMX reports in a statement.

“We demand the responsibility of the academic authorities of our IPN and the repair of damages with all political, social, legal, economic, material and academic resources, as well as in matters of physical and mental health towards those affected, given the negligence with the “that the victims were treated, which caused the chain of custody of evidence to be altered, favoring the possible aggressor within the investigation and affecting due process,” reads part of the statement published by the Digital Assembly of Justice of the IPN.

For its part, the IPN affirms that from the moment the complaint was made, psychological support has been provided and the victims have been physically and legally protected. The same authority also said that a work table was installed at the ESCA in case any other student wants to file a complaint and that the Polytechnic has asked the director of the School of Commerce to call an internal process to determine the responsibilities of the accused. and its sanctions, which can range from a warning to expulsion.

“From the outset, the boy is no longer a student at the Polytechnic. He lost his rights while he is subject to this honor commission. As in any trial, he will be able to bring the resources that he considers in his favor, defend himself and from there a decision will be made,” the authority specifies.

According to the authorities in charge of the case, it was agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on the investigation, which will be held at the facilities of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims. The same statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the IPN lawyers indicated that the protection measures that correspond to the institute are granted.

“We demand a commitment to non-repetition of negligent actions by all IPN authorities. When sexual intimacy is violated, not only is the privacy and human rights of women within the digital space affected, but this sexual violence generates psychological and physical effects that often impede academic development, mobility, and free development. of personality, security inside and outside the school classrooms and what could even threaten one’s life,” continues the statement of the students who seek justice.

Since January 2020, the city’s Penal Code and the Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence were reformed, in what has been known as the Olimpia Law, to admit the dissemination of images of sexual content as a crime. without the consent of the person involved. The Olimpia Law contemplates sanctions of three to six years in prison for those who carry out these actions.

The first result of this reform occurred in 2021 in Mexico City, with the arrest, for the first time, of a man for the dissemination of intimate photos of women. The legislation is popularly known for Olimpia Coral Melo, a woman from Puebla who promoted the reforms after being a victim of digital violence. When she was 18 years old, her then-boyfriend shared a video online in which they appeared having sexual relations.

The protests of the IPN students have continued for several days outside the facilities of channel Once, a media outlet belonging to the same institute, where have demanded to Arturo Reyes Sandoval, director of the National Polytechnic Institute, a public apology to all women, employees, students and all women who use the IPN facilities.

