Professor Carlos Julio Arrieta.

Professor Carlos Julio Arrieta was easily referenced by the student community of the Francisco José de Caldas District University. Not because of his academic work, but because he was well known for being a sexual harasser. Linked to that institution since the nineties, in 2001 he was dean of the Faculty of Mathematics. Throughout those years, according to testimonies, the man used his career and his position to intimidate his victims, mostly young students. In 2018, tired of impunity, several women joined together and reported him to the Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's Office, since he is a State employee. Five years later, after an exhausting process, the Attorney General's Office agreed with them a few days ago and sanctioned the teacher with the inability to hold public office for the next 17 years.

The testimonies of the sexist violence that Arrieta repeatedly carried out were so many that a group of students collected the signatures of 131 people who claimed to have been harassed by him or to have witnessed the harassment. They found complaints dating back to 1997, ranging from inappropriate comments about their students' bodies to paid invitations to dance and drink alcohol.

One of the complainants is Laura Daniela Bermúdez. During her time studying Mathematics, she was not spared the uncomfortable compliments of his teacher, nor the suggestions of having meetings outside the academic space. “I want you to go out with me, write to me, call me. “Don't worry about money, I have a lot,” Arrieta told him on one occasion, according to what Bermúdez tells EL PAÍS.

Courtesy.

The complainant explains that the spark that ignited the scandal occurred in 2018, when at an assembly of faculty students they realized that many problems that the community complained about had one point in common: Arrieta. That was the seed of a wave of complaints that would have a domino effect. Many affected people lost their fear and told their stories; her male peers broke their silence. “You are too pretty to study Mathematics”, “Where do you get those photogenic gifts from”, “Stop working because I will help you financially”, “Don't move, I'm warm”, are some of the insinuations, which were usually accompanied by touches.

A bittersweet victory

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

“He didn't harass her because she is a lesbian,” Arrieta's defense lawyer told Laura in a hearing of the process before the Attorney General's Office, the entity in charge of disciplinary evaluation of public servants. This fact was not isolated, explains Bermúdez, who points out that the group of complainants that she led went to nine different entities and in all of them they suffered some type of revictimization.

For example, according to witnesses at the hearing, the Attorney General's Office officials did not react to the attack on Bermúdez. Nor when, at another point in the process, the teacher argued that the accusations were part of an alleged persecution of feminist groups. And at the University, despite the fact that the complaint went through six instances, the only response was to refer one of the victims to psychological assistance. Nothing changed even when the teacher's disrespectful and invasive behavior had already been recorded in teaching evaluations.

Despite everything, the women did not give up. They chose to go to escrache at the University, in addition to maintaining their legal strategy. They appealed the decisions, collected dozens of statements and sought legal advice here and there. In 2020, they ordered the University, the Prosecutor's Office, the Bogotá Person's Office and the Ministry of Education, precisely due to the lack of progress, and requested the immediate dismissal of Arrieta and for the authorities to carry out the investigations.

Finally, after almost five years, last June they achieved their first victory: the Constitutional Court reviewed the protection, which two judges had initially rejected, and found that “the fundamental rights to education free of violence and discrimination based on gender, due process, personal integrity, free development of personality and equality.”

His sentence, T-210-23, goes beyond the specific case of Arrieta. “The duty of universities is to guarantee that the right to education is exercised in spaces free of harassment, violence and discrimination, and also recommends the collection and diligent evaluation of evidence for complaints and reports of GBV (Gender-Based Violence) “, Explain. That is significant in the face of a problem that afflicts many universities. The most recent cases have been reported in the from CartagenaCauca and Nacional in their headquarters in Medellín and Bogotá.

Five months after the sentencing, the Attorney General's Office reached its own conclusion. On December 13, by order 673-23, he denied in the first instance Arrieta's argument that so much time had passed that the disciplinary action against him had expired. On the contrary, he was sanctioned for incurring a very serious offense: “Using his status as a teacher, he harassed, persecuted, harassed or harassed nine students physically or verbally for non-consensual sexual purposes,” the document reads.

For Bermúdez, they are achievements with a bittersweet flavor. On the one hand, he maintains that the dismissal came too late, since Arrieta has already retired. Furthermore, the Attorney General's Office did not order reparation actions. “We won by being proven right after so long in which they called us crazy. At least this can set a precedent,” he asserts.

Another lesson, says the complainant, is that achieving justice is a path full of obstacles and more violence, so now the group's goal is to implement routes with a gender focus and, at the same time, to advance criminal complaints. . “We feel that this man is a criminal and he must pay for what he did. “He harmed many women,” says the graduate. In the end, for them Arrieta is a starting point so that these painful experiences are not repeated and so that educational spaces are safe for women.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.