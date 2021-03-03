There is nothing like a good challenge to exercise our mind. Math problems, logic exercises, riddles … Anything is good as long as it makes you think. On the Internet we can find hundreds of challenges, but if you want a real challenge, you just have to look at the tasks of any school-age child, which seems to be getting more and more complicated.

Moreover, even those with the highest educational qualifications have serious difficulties in solving according to which exercises. In that situation it was seen Kit Yachts, a professor at the Faculty of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Bath (United Kingdom), who shared a few days ago on his Twitter account a mathematics exercise that they ordered their seven-year-old daughter to solve as a task, and that he himself could not solve.

The exercise in question shows the image of a semicircle and a simple question: “True or false: This figure has two right angles. Explain your answer ”.

“These are my 7-year-old daughter’s Monday homework,” Yates says on the social network, “Can someone help me figure out the answer? As far as I know, this is my daughter’s first introduction to angles. “

Faced with the problem, hundreds of users tried to solve the riddle, and although Yates expected a clear answer, the opinions sparked a heated debate about whether or not the semicircle had right angles. Do you dare to solve it?

Correct answer

If you are still stuck thinking about the correct solution to the problem, we have the answer: the claim is false. To check it, you just have to put the figure in a corner of a notebook page to realize: it is not a right angle. Furthermore, as Yates investigated, “the angle between two non-straight curves at a point can be defined as the angle between their tangents at that point. If it is a semicircle, then these two angles would be effectively 90 degrees. “

Yates assures that the complicated problem it would actually be a more thought-oriented exercise, to be able to give rise to conversations about concepts such as infinity, tangents or to start in the world of Calculus. Of course, the university professor assures that it is not the best exercise for seven-year-olds.

Source: La Vanguardia