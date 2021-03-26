A university in the United States will have to pay more than $ 1 billion in compensation hundreds of women who reported sexual abuse to a campus gynecologist.

The University of Southern California (USC) achieved a settlement for $ 842.4 million approved in Los Angeles Superior Court, plaintiff’s attorney Gloria Allred said in a statement.

In addition, it will pay another 215 million in a 2018 federal class action case.

“The Sexual Abuse Agreement bigger against a university in American history, “Allred noted.

The University of Southern California will have to pay $ 1 billion for sexual abuse on its campus. AFP photo

The gynecologist George Tyndall He was accused of abuse by hundreds of patients during medical examinations throughout his 30-year career, in a major scandal at the university level.

The allegations against Tyndall, ranging from inappropriate touching to rape, They date from 1990. The youngest victim was 17 years old.

The doctor, now 74, was also accused of taking photos of the patients’ genitals, touching their breasts and making lewd comments about their physique, as well as racist and homophobic.

According to the allegations, Tyndall specifically targeted minority students, including several of the university’s large Asian student population.

A long way in court

Hundreds of his patients sued the university for not responding adequately to the accusations against Tyndall.

They alleged that the institution was aware of the doctor’s actions but continued to allow him access to students.

Tyndall was not investigated by USC officials until 2016 and was allowed to withdraw under an agreement with the university, the financial details of which they did not disclose.

The entity came to an “agreement in principle” to pay $ 215 million in a federal class action case in 2018.

However, 702 plaintiffs chose not to participate in that pact and filed a lawsuit in state court.

The University of Southern California will have to pay $ 1 billion for sexual abuse on its campus. AP Photo

“The size of this deal is testimony of the enormous damage that George Tyndall’s depraved action caused our clients, “said the law firm Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, which represents 234 of the plaintiffs.

“It also speaks to USC’s guilt in employing Tyndall for 30 years and ignoring a large number of complaints and evidence of his misdeeds,” he added. There was no immediate response from USC.

The university president resigned in 2018 amid pressure from 200 teachers to resign over the scandal.

Los Angeles Police opened their own investigation, and in 2019 the doctor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of penetration and sexual assault against 16 young women.

Now is awaiting a trial and could face a sentence of up to 53 years in prison if convicted, according to the district attorney’s office.

Source: AFP

DD