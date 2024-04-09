A 3D printer that independently selects printing parameters has been created

A group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA), the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Center for Scientific Research in Greece have created a universal 3D printer that can independently select the parameters of the “ink” loaded into it for subsequent printing. Research results published in the journal Integrating Materials and Manufacturing Innovation.

Currently, when using a new printing material, you need to manually adjust the 3D printer settings. Typically, it is necessary to set up to 100 parameters in the software that control how the printer will extrude material when making an object. For commonly used polymers there is a fixed set of parameters that have been established through trial and error.

In the new work, the researchers modified an extruder so that it could measure material flow parameters. The data collected during the 20-minute test is fed into a mathematical function that is used to automatically create a set of print parameters. These parameters can be entered into off-the-shelf 3D printing software and used to print from previously unused material.

The research could help reduce the environmental impact of additive manufacturing, which typically relies on non-recyclable polymers and resins derived from fossil fuels. The printer can figure out how to print from more environmentally friendly materials, eliminating the need for tedious selection of parameters.