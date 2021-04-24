Once again a United States police officer was involved in a new case of police violence. This time a California police officer was captured on video at a time when beat a woman handcuffed in the face.

The Westminster Police Department reported that the questioned police officer was put on leave while the incident is being investigated.

The district attorney in Orange County will evaluate the officer’s use of force and determine whether criminal charges will be brought against him.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Ciomara García, 34, was arrested, but in an attempt to resist being transferred she received two strokes in the face by one of the three policemen who participated in the procedure.

The policemen were caught by a neighbor Sandy Armenta, who recorded the video from your cellphone. In statements to NBC Los Angeles, the witness commented that Garcia somehow hit an officer on the lower thigh just before he was punched twice in the face.

In the video you can see how one of the three agents pushes the aggressor away from the detainee.

This is not the first case of police violence in the United States. Recently, there was a case of a 5-year-old boy in Maryland who ended up handcuffed after police officers picked him up on the street after running away from school.

Last Tuesday, the former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of three criminal charges for the death of George Floyd, which occurred in May last year, when in an arrest he pressed his knee for more than nine minutes on the neck of his victim, who was handcuffed and lying on the ground .

