The president of Argentina, Javier Mileisaid this Monday that the future installation of a United States base in the southern Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego is part of his Government's strategy to recover the Malvinas Islands, under British rule and whose sovereignty the South American country claims.

“What happened the other day was the greatest act of sovereignty in the last 40 years because, by creating a military base in Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), it endorses our claim to Antarctica. It is the first step to start thinking about recovery Malvinas,” Milei said in an interview with the Neura web channel.

The installation of a United States base in the province of Tierra del Fuego, in the extreme south of Argentina, as a “gateway” to Antarctica, was announced last week, within the framework of the visit to Argentina of the General of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson.

Milei said that the Malvinas, the axis of a war between Argentina and the United Kingdom in 1982, must be recovered “through diplomatic means.”

“It's a long-term process”said the head of state.

On the other hand, he reiterated that the space base that China has in the Argentine province of Neuquén (southwest) and that the United States objects to for alleged military objectives “will be audited accordingly.”

“If the Chinese say there is nothing, what's the problem?” Milei asked.

In another part of the interview, which lasted about three hours, Milei confirmed that Argentina has purchased 24 F16 aircraft and reiterated that the United States and Israel are the countries with which his Government has decided to ally itself in matters of foreign policy.

In addition, he reiterated that the Argentine embassy in Israel will be moved to West Jerusalem.

“It is false that this puts Argentina on the radar of attacks. We are already on the map. The difference is whether we are cowards or stand on the side of good,” said the president of Argentina, a country that suffered in the 1990s. two terrorist attacks against Jewish targets in Buenos Aires.