The dawn has not yet emerged over the city of the three cultures. It is half past six, the time at which star shakes the dream of their eyes, which have a mountain of notes in front and, on their right, a smelter of swords. Star … Magán Santamaría is the first bullfighter woman with double degree in law and business administration and management and who, not satisfied with that, now opposes the Treasury Technician. He says that neither with the bull nor with the Tax Agency is deception and that they distribute their black legs and that of the Montero portfolio. Star, 26, reviews the concepts of civil and commercial at home until the clock marks eight and peak and goes to the Alcázar library. On the way he imagines bullfighting until a blow of reality and the light of the flexo make him concentrate on an opposition that is today his unveiled.

Born in a home without bullfighting roots, a farmer father and a hairdressing mother, her passion for fight surprised her family with four years. Estrella was hypnotized during a practical class in the Plaza de Toledo, his hometown. “Dad, I’m older, I’m going to be like that girl,” he snapped. “And here I am.” ‘Cuatreña’ then, I did not know that the path was sown with sacrifices and uncertainties. If being a bullfighter is very difficult and a miracle will reach Figure, that a woman positions herself on the top is pilgrimage to Lourdes tomorrow and afternoon. But Star, with a discipline like the hurried who receives us in the Army Museum, does not give up.

The novillera studies at the Alcázar Bilblioteca



Belén Díaz





From his childhood he insisted on enlisting bullfighting school. «It cost me a lot to convince my parents; That’s why I started late, at 16. Fareful for the dangers, they put a condition: “If you get an average of nine in the notes, we let you sign up.” The girl fulfilled her part and her parents had no choice but to comply with her. «They didn’t understand it. “If you have the dogs fear, how are you going to get in front of a bull? ‘ Not only did he crash away from his family, “also my friends, but immediately realized that my decision was serious.” His letters to the kings contained hitting hit, “although it was not always fulfilled.” And he smiles when he remembered how Verónica drew with the towel at the exit of the bathroom. “The typical,” he says naturally. While her sister enjoys the social life of her age, Estrella prefers the hard training sessions and a room bullfighting from which she never rests. “They see me as a weirdo, since I don’t like to party and I prefer to go training,” he admits.

In exam time, bullfighting preparation touches in the afternoon after studying a minimum of five hours. The mornings are between notes, underlines, financial mathematics and articles of the Constitution that memorizes. “I all know, but I have a hard time retaining the numbers to which they correspond,” he tells us quietly in the library. In his walk through the halls, between books of mathematics and volumes of Cossio, it shows that there is a bullfighter. “I prefer a bullfighter woman to bullfighter,” he says, while we leave a chapter on ‘The feminine in bullfighting’. All its supplies of academic fight are in pink tones. “I really like that color.” Like his room, typical of a girl, full of stuffed animals and dolls. A soft and furry bear as a silversmith contrasts with the sharpening of a Tizona of Cid. In his closet there is room for Amancio Ortega jackets and other sparkles of bullfighter tailoring. “I love clothes, I really like fashion,” he explains while telling us that he follows ‘influencers’ like María Pombo and Tomás Páramo.

Estrella Magán, Montera in hand and with his initials in the belt



Belén Díaz





The thing gets liturgical when his father appears and proves a Nazarene and gold jacket. “In bullfighting dresses I prefer dark tones, such as navy blue and bull blood.” His jewel: a black silk cape that extends over his bed. While Enrique saw her, we ask what she feels when she exercises as a waiter of swords: “Fear, a lot of fear.” Because before all he is a father. «The day that makes it happen very badly, but I can’t transmit it. She trusts me a lot and I have to get a smile, even if she is suffering inside. The jindama takes over theirs every afternoon of bulls. Also, who has to get in front: «The moment of greatest fear is before stepping on the square and, also, in the mockery waiting for the bull to come out. Already, when you hit the first capotazo, fears calm down and all you want is to create a great task and enjoy the moment ».

«I have lived uncomfortable situations that no person would like to live. As if for being a girl, to fight more, you had to do other things that are a lack of dignity. I want to be a bullfighter, but first of all there is my person, my dignity and my values ​​»

The maximum fear of a bullfighter? “To failure, not to be up to and miss an opportunity.” Opportunities such as the reign of Louis I: Brief. “Bullfighting costs sacrifice and money,” he acknowledges. Flee from the complaint, but goes further: «It is in each one if it accepts certain conditions. To me, for being a girl, I have had to live a unfortunately some situations that any other partner would not have had to live. Sometimes I notice differences, because most people who encompass the bull world are men. He is silent for a few seconds and takes the floor again, with a firm step: «I have lived uncomfortable situations that no person would like to live. As if for being a girl, to fight more, you had to do other things that are a lack of dignity. I want to be a bullfighter, but first of all there is my person, my dignity and my values, ”he emphasizes. Star respects all those who dress by the feet: “Logically, not everyone is the same.” Nor is feminism. «I defend being feminist understood as equality between men and women, of course. Now, that current movement in which everything is taken to the extreme does not share it ». Accustomed to the “beautiful, pretty and pretty” – which is -, does not understand the reaction of Yolanda Díaz for a compliment. «It seems to me a compliment that threw a compliment, does not offend me. He has done a lifetime ».

Enrique, star’s father, puts a Nazarene jacket and gold in his room, with dolls, stuffed animals and bullfighters photos



Belén Díaz





Under his affable gesture a strong character is hidden, which sharpens the days before fighting. “It is usual that we get angry.” Arrived on the day of celebration, the quiet verb prevails: “practically, we are not talking.” Only the father breaks the silence to tell him that he has touched the “beautiful” lot, although it can be the ugliest and although she does not like to see the animals before. “The mood of a bullfighter is very important and I want it to be at peace.” Enrique sighs with his daughter, who observes photos of bullfighters hanging in her room. «I admire everything Cristina Sánchez has achieved, the greatest mirror in the feminine. The concept that I like most is that of Manzanares Father ». In front of the bed, on a shelf, a chapel stands in honor of the Virgen de la Estrella. «Before I prayed a lot; Now, less, ”says the novillera while ordering the notes of the next day.

Before leaving the Alcazar, star, with jeans and black jersey, white jacket, jet manoletinas and a belt with his initials (EM), he had made the walk through the street of La Paz and the courtyard of Carlos V. In front of the drip of tourists, the montera adjusts and takes the bullfighting fight at a hood. “Are you a bullfighter?” He asks the security personnel. No answers are needed when he cites with a column and the fuchsia rag is switched to the hip. From there we continue by car to the bullring. It’s already noon. He jokes with the janter, takes the junk from the trunk and, stuck in a world that only she knows, her face, so sweet, hardens while the crutch on the left. “It’s the purest.” He quotes the cart and glosss his feelings: «Bullfight is something unique. You control the onslaught of an animal to put it in the crutch while slowing down. Only bullfighters can stop time. And that is something superspecial that cannot be felt in any other area. We are privileged ».

The image of the bullfighter with the frame handle



Belén Díaz





We ask him if the bull understands as sexes: “The bull is the same for everyone, it does not distinguish between man or woman.” Release the fabrics and walk through the sand. We reflect on the question that the Cordoba Father made to Julio Benítez: “Son, are you willing to die for being a bullfighter?” And we transfer it to Estrella, who responds without hesitation: “Yes, what I want to be in my life is bullfighter, to get to figure, and I am willing to everything.” Although he also has his feet on the ground and, knowing how difficult it is to make his way, he combines it with his other challenge: opposed to the State’s official. Discipline, passion and delivery is its motto. At the moment, it only has three bullfights with itchors and has a long way to be a bullfighter of bulls. “I will fight for it.” His dream poster for the alternative: Morante de la Puebla and Juan Ortega. Nor does he hide his admiration for Enrique Ponce and Andrés Roca Rey. “He is taking a lot of young people to the bulls, fills the squares and, thanks to him, other bullfighters are also known.” He has not yet seen ‘Solitude afternoons’. But she considers her cinema. “The last one I have seen has been ‘the infiltrated’: I was impacted by the struggle that the protagonist carries with herself, having to live that.”

Pending the present, it refers to the none of Urtasun, which has aroused the rebellion of youth. «There is always interest in seeing the forbidden. It seems fatal to me that the minister does not defend bullfighting as cultural heritage. It is your duty. Neither are political offices or the bullfights: “The best is the bull, and that bull can kill you …”.

Training with the cart in the bullring



Belén Díaz





The sun says goodbye and a cold wind takes over the Manchega capital, where star fights with books and capes. “My mother would be happier if I left the bulls: ‘Daughter, what need you have of this suffering.’ No one understands that with a single afternoon all the effort and sacrifice of winter have been worth it. As an expert in companies, he launches an idea to whom they direct the cosos: «Making women’s posters could be an incentive in the villages and in some fairs, but it is recorded that I want to fight with everyone; I want to dedicate my life to the bull ». The bull is its great exam, although this March the sleeps bring accounting trench and financial law. “I try to approve, but my life I think and imagine her in bullfighter.” There may not be a profession of so much suffering for a father; However, Enrique stares at star and gives him his blessing: «Although I would reassure me that you would tell me that you leave it, I would like you to get to the bullfight. Support your dream ».