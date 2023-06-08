Basta became the hero of the first release of the show “Session” with Dmitry Dibrov in “VK Video”

On the largest video resource in Russia, “VK Clips”, showed the premiere of a unique project – the musical and psychological show “Session”. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

In the new show, the musicians will communicate with the host Dmitry Dibrov, and the psychotherapist behind the scenes will explain what is happening from a professional point of view. Invited stars in a frank conversation will share what inspires them to write songs, personal experiences and details of their creative career.

The hero of the first issue was the Russian rapper Basta. During the program, he performed the track “Requiem”, which he wrote for more than ten years. The song is already available for listening in VK Music.

“All project participants were born at the turn of the epochs. The merciless frankness with which they recreate the details of their lives is discouraging. Such a temperature of emotions has not yet been reached by any Internet, and even more so television action in Russian. Therefore, each “Session” is a thriller from which it is impossible to tear oneself away, ”Dibrov noted.

At the end of May, VK Video launched a line of exclusive content. The audience is waiting not only for the “Session”, but also for other bright projects: the show by Garik Kharlamov, Azamat Musagaliev and Denis Dorokhov “By the way”, in which comedians will discuss current events in the world and communicate with guests, crazy challenges in the show “Office Games”, “Entry at Margulis” with Evgeny Margulis and Sasha ST – and much more.