Dubai (WAM)

When you arrive at the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, you will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris in a welcoming speech to visitors to the pavilion through a television screen, inviting visitors to experience American freedom through the “moving walkway”, which takes guests on a trip to the exhibitions The main three.

The American pavilion is divided into the main exhibition under the title “Freedom in Creating the Future” through a large torch model that resembles the one above the Statue of Liberty in bright colors that are constantly changing, followed by a huge mural with models of stars representing the number of stars inside the American flag, and the mural displays a reflection of an interactive screen that tells The most prominent inspiring stories within American society to deliver the message in an easy and flexible way, highlighting the extent of diversity between different cultures within American society in terms of color, gender, and religion, passing through all American presidents, up to the age of technology and openness, under the slogan “We have crossed the limits of heaven.”

The American pavilion constitutes a distinctive surprise for pilgrims of all nationalities, by providing the opportunity to closely look at a unique piece of moon rocks that is 3.8 billion years old. Only in the world… This special piece is the one that astronaut Jack Schmidt brought during the Apollo 17 lunar module flight in September 1972.